German Councils Demand Bunker Revival as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Continues

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict persists into its third year, German local councils are sounding the alarm on civil protection. André Berghegger, head of the Association of Towns and Municipalities, emphasizes the pressing need for refurbishing outdated bunkers and constructing modern shelters. This reflects a growing worry about civil defense capabilities adapting to evolving threat levels in the midst of an ongoing war.

Urgency Stressed by Civil Defense Leader

Berghegger's call for action signals a critical reassessment of Germany's civil defense strategy, prompted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He highlights the urgency by noting that only a fraction of Cold War-era bunkers remain operational, with just 600 out of 2,000 public shelters available. The imperative is not only to renovate existing facilities but also to innovate by repurposing urban underground spaces. Additionally, Berghegger advocates for a more robust alert system, criticizing the reliance on mobile apps over sirens.

Financial Imperative for Civil Protection

The call to action comes with a substantial financial plea, urging the German government to allocate at least €1 billion annually for the next decade for civil protection. This demand arises in the face of a €40 million reduction in civil protection funding in the current federal budget. Berghegger criticizes this cut amidst a heightened threat landscape, emphasizing that civil defense goes beyond military capabilities and extends to safeguarding the general population from war-related dangers.

Balancing Military Funding and Civil Defense

Despite the German government's allocation of a €100 billion special fund for the military, Berghegger stresses the importance of recognizing civil defense as essential. He underscores that protecting the population from war-related risks involves more than just military capabilities. The call for financial commitment serves as a reminder of the need to strike a balance between military preparedness and comprehensive civil protection measures.