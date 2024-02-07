German Coalition Disagreements Stall EU's Emissions Reduction Plan

The European Union's ambitious plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040 have hit a stumbling block due to deep-seated disagreements within the German coalition government. The heavy-duty vehicle sector, which contributes to over a quarter of the greenhouse gas emissions from road transport within the EU, is central to this debate.

Disagreements within the German Coalition

The coalition, comprising Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), and the Greens, has failed to reach a consensus on the EU's proposals. The FDP, in particular, has expressed strong reservations about the provisional deal agreed upon by the European Council and Parliament last month.

FDP's Argument for E-Fuels

The FDP's primary contention lies in their advocacy for the inclusion of climate-neutral e-fuels in the emissions reduction target. These e-fuels, encompassing e-kerosene, e-methane, and e-methanol, are synthesized by amalgamating captured CO2 emissions with hydrogen.

Impact on EU Environmental Initiatives

This is not the first instance where discord among German parties has delayed EU environmental initiatives. Previously, the German government had to abstain from voting on an EU supply chain law due to FDP opposition. The current impasse has resulted in a Brussels vote, originally scheduled for Wednesday, being postponed until Friday. Other member states, including Italy and some eastern European countries, could also potentially oppose the plans, thereby risking the proposal's blockade.

Despite the internal divisions and potential backlash from some industries, EU climate commissioner, Wopke Hoekstra, remains resolute in his commitment to a fair transition. While environmental groups argue that the proposed ambition falls short, the EU is steadfast in its resolve to enact significant efforts in every sector of the economy to achieve the 2040 goal.