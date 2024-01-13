German Chancellor Retains Pneumatic Tube System Amid Espionage Concerns

In a decision reflecting rising espionage concerns and a penchant for time-tested technologies, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has chosen to keep alive the chancellery’s vintage pneumatic tube system. This unconventional yet highly functional method of document distribution, planned for phase-out by 2025, has been given a new lease of life.

Preserving the Past, Ensuring Security

This traditional system, dating back to the 19th century, operates on compressed air to dispatch capsules carrying documents to 36 stations within the chancellery. It is regarded as a secure means to handle sensitive documents necessitating confidentiality or original signatures. The system circulates around 1,000 documents monthly at a minimal annual operational cost of €15,000.

Heightened Russian Espionage Activities

The decision to retain the pneumatic tube system is a response to intensified Russian espionage activities, particularly following the onset of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. Germany’s caution in safeguarding information was highlighted by the arrest of Carsten Linke, a Federal Intelligence Service agent, in 2022, who was suspected of spying for Russia.

Older Technologies in German Landscape

Germany’s adherence to older technologies is not an isolated phenomenon. A significant percentage of German businesses and medical practices rely on fax machines, accentuating the nation’s preference for proven methods over digital alternatives. The significance of this decision is further underscored by historical instances, such as the US National Security Agency’s (NSA) tapping into former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s phone calls. Interestingly, the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) had a similar system in the 1980s, which was eventually replaced and had once even carried a marriage proposal.