German Bundestag Delegation Visits Devastated Irpin Amid Ukraine's Wait for Missile Aid

A delegation from the Bundestag, Germany's federal parliament, recently visited the city of Irpin in the Kyiv region of Ukraine. The city's Mayor, Oleksandr Markushyn, announced the visit on his Facebook page, expressing hope that the visit would influence the Bundestag's decision on the supply of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Witnessing the Aftermath

During the visit, Andriy Kravchuk, the mayor's first deputy, led the German representatives through the devastated city. The city, which has suffered extensive damage due to Russian attacks, stands as a grim reminder of the ongoing conflict. The hope is that witnessing the destruction firsthand will persuade the German parliamentarians to support arms transfers to Ukraine.

Decision on Arms Transfer Awaited

Ukraine is currently awaiting a decision on the supply of Taurus long-range missiles from Germany. However, the mayor expressed disappointment that a portion of the Bundestag is reluctant to approve the transfer of such missiles. A recent bill to this effect failed to pass. Markushyn believes that the visit will help sway the opinions in the Bundestag and expedite the decision-making process.

Increase in Foreign Delegations

In his address, the mayor underscored the importance of increasing the number of visits by foreign delegations. He believes that such visits are instrumental in highlighting the consequences of Russian aggression and expediting international assistance. As part of the visit, a presentation was held at the newly rebuilt Museum of History and Ethnography in Irpin, further showcasing the resilience of the city amidst adversity.