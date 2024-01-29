German Bid to Halt Hezbollah's Retaliation against Israel Unsuccessful

In a recent revelation by a Lebanese daily, an endeavor by German intelligence to cease Hezbollah's retaliatory strikes against Israel has met with failure. Deputy Director of Berlin's foreign intelligence service, Uli Diyal, had a meeting with Hezbollah's deputy secretary-general, Sheikh Naim Qassem. The intention behind this meeting was to urge the Lebanese resistance movement to halt its operations in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The meeting was orchestrated as part of broader Western attempts to disengage the Lebanese and Palestinian fronts. Despite these diplomatic efforts, the meeting did not achieve its intended result. Sheikh Qassem affirmed Hezbollah's determination to persist with its operations until the war on Gaza comes to a halt. He further implored Germany to exert pressure on Israel to cease the conflict.

Warnings and Repercussions

White House advisor Amos Hochstein had previously cautioned Lebanese officials of the potential consequences if they did not retreat from the southern border. He warned that Israel would instigate a war against Hezbollah, citing recent events in Gaza as a warning. Hezbollah, however, has been launching almost daily attacks on Israeli-occupied territories since early October. These attacks are a response to Operation Al-Aqsa Storm initiated by Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza.

Operation Al-Aqsa Storm was initiated against the Israeli regime, leading to a devastating humanitarian crisis. The operation has resulted in the death of over 26,000 people, predominantly women and children. In the face of this tragedy, Hezbollah has vowed to sustain their operations as long as Israel continues its assaults on Gaza.