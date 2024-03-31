Georgia's LGBTQ+ Rights Clampdown Threatens EU Aspirations Amid Constitutional Amendment Proposals

Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, has ignited controversy with its proposal for constitutional amendments aimed at restricting LGBTQ+ rights, sparking a debate over the nation's European Union membership prospects and societal values. Mamuka Mdinaradze, a prominent figure within the party, announced the proposed changes, which include definitions of marriage and restrictions on LGBTQ+ gatherings, aligning with what critics label as populist and conservative pandering ahead of pivotal parliamentary elections.

Advertisment

Historical Context and Political Strategy

The proposed amendments come at a time when Georgia is under scrutiny for its democratic credentials and human rights record, especially in light of its EU candidacy. Georgia's political landscape is marked by a tug-of-war between progressive aspirations and conservative values, a dynamic that Georgian Dream appears to be exploiting. The party's strategy, according to political experts, leverages societal conservatism to galvanize support, potentially at the cost of alienating the country from its European path. Additionally, the moves echo similar legislative efforts in Russia, raising concerns about Georgia's geopolitical orientation and its commitment to democratic reforms.

Societal Implications and International Reactions

The backlash against the proposed amendments has been swift, both domestically and internationally. Civil society organizations, opposition parties, and international bodies have denounced the move as regressive and incompatible with the values and standards expected of a