Georgia's House Bill 888: An Attempt to Thwart Real Estate Fraud

Georgia State Representative Mandisha Thomas has tabled House Bill 888, christened the "Georgia Not On My Deed Act." This potentially groundbreaking legislation seeks to fortify property ownership by mandating a government-issued photo ID at the time of recording property deeds. The bill comes amidst a crescendo of alarm over escalating instances of property theft via fraudulent deeds.

Fraud Exposed

It emerged that property owners were falling prey to con artists who were exploiting the absence of an ID requirement to register counterfeit deeds. Disturbing reports of homeowners, especially vulnerable individuals like the elderly living on fixed incomes, losing their properties to these scams have been surfacing. Thomas voiced her incredulity that IDs were not a prerequisite for recording a deed, underscoring the heightened risk homeowners face.

Insight into the Crisis

Rick Alembik, a seasoned attorney specializing in deed theft and real estate fraud cases, shed light on the intricate web of life's adversities that render homeowners susceptible to such fraud. He also brought to attention the gaping chasm in government oversight in real estate transactions within Georgia. This oversight deficit is particularly pronounced given that Georgia operates under a non-judicial system. This implies the lack of court supervision ahead of foreclosure auctions, with the court stepping in only post the filing of a lawsuit. Alembik advocates for judicial intervention from the onset of the foreclosure process.

Existing Protective Measures

Georgia currently has a property fraud registry in place to notify homeowners of filings on their properties; however, it does not deter fraud. In scenarios where homeowners default on mortgage payments and fail to reach a repayment agreement, banks may trigger a foreclosure auction.

Anticipated Impact of the Bill

The proposed bill, by introducing the ID requirement, is expected to curb real estate fraud, thereby bolstering the sanctity of property ownership.