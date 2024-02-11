Georgia's Black Churches Unite to Mobilize Voters Amid New Voting Restrictions

A formidable alliance is taking shape in Georgia, as two of the state's largest Black church groups - the African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME) and the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (CME) - join forces for the first time to mobilize Black voters ahead of the November presidential election. This unprecedented collaboration is driven by the perceived high stakes of this year's election and new voting restrictions in Georgia, which have raised concerns about the potential impact on marginalized communities.

A Powerful Union

With a combined membership of over 140,000 parishioners in the state, the AME and CME churches plan to pool their resources and coordinate messages to drive an ambitious get-out-the-vote program. This rare partnership between the two historic denominations seeks to reinvigorate the Black church as a powerful driver of voter turnout amid lagging political energy among Black Americans and decreased enthusiasm for President Biden.

Harnessing the Power of Faith

The Black church has long served as a bastion of social justice, playing a pivotal role in the fight for civil and voting rights. Although the AME and CME churches have independently championed these causes, they have never before coordinated their efforts or shared resources on this scale. The new alliance aims to leverage the collective influence of these congregations to inspire and empower their members to engage in the democratic process.

Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, Presiding Prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District of the AME Church, spoke passionately about the significance of this collaboration. "In these challenging times, it is crucial that we come together as a united front to protect the rights and interests of our community," he said. "By joining forces with our brothers and sisters in the CME Church, we can harness the power of our faith and our collective voice to make a real difference in the lives of Black Americans."

A Contested Landscape

The backdrop to this historic alliance is a rapidly changing political landscape in Georgia. Recently passed laws restricting voting rights and restructuring congressional districts have raised concerns about the potential disenfranchisement of marginalized communities. These developments have added urgency to the efforts of the AME and CME churches to mobilize their members and ensure their voices are heard.