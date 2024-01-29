Georgian Parliament Speaker Challenges Eastern Partnership Index Rankings

The Speaker of Georgia's Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, has taken a stand against the findings of the recently published Eastern Partnership (EaP) Index. This new edition of the index has ranked Georgia third among the six countries evaluated, which has sparked a wave of criticism from Papuashvili, who categorically rejects the assessment of Georgia's standing.

Questioning the Validity of the Index

Papuashvili has openly disputed the credibility of the Index, criticizing its suggestion that Georgia has experienced notable decline in democracy, good governance, and policy convergence indicators. His contention is that the report's findings are not connected to the realities of Georgia's current state and he has accused the Georgian authors of allowing their personal discontent with the Georgian government to bias the country's evaluation.

Challenging the Index's Assessment

Papuashvili has further challenged the authors to cross-verify their findings with other authoritative international evaluations and rankings. This bold move not only underlines his disagreement with the Index's conclusions but also highlights his belief in Georgia's strong international standing. This response reflects the government's sensitivity to external assessments and the immense importance of such rankings in international relations, especially considering Georgia's aspirations towards European integration.

Implications for Georgia's Image

The Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum's report has placed Georgia in third place, behind Moldova and Ukraine, an assessment that has prompted this response from Papuashvili. It underscores the government's concern for Georgia's image and progress in relation to its European neighbors. This incident paints a vivid picture of the tensions that surround international evaluations and the high stakes involved for countries like Georgia, striving to make their mark on the global stage.