In an unexpected turn of events, Shalva Papuashvili, the Head of the Georgian Parliament, is demanding apologies from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, and several European politicians. The call for apologies stems from what Papuashvili labels as false allegations of torture against former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili.

According to Papuashvili, the accusations have been discredited by a comprehensive report published by the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

The report affirms that Saakashvili's detention conditions at the private Vivamed clinic in Tbilisi, Georgia, are satisfactory. This finding comes in stark contrast to the claims of ill-treatment and torture that had previously been levelled against the Georgian authorities.

Allegations of Torture

The Georgian official has squarely accused the aforementioned leaders and European lawmakers of disgracing themselves by making unfounded allegations. He insists that these leaders suggested Georgia was responsible for torturing Saakashvili without substantial evidence to back their claims.

Former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili has a controversial past. He served as the president of Georgia from 2004 to 2013 and was sentenced in absentia in two of four criminal cases opened against him post-presidency. Saakashvili made a secretive return to Georgia in October 2021, following which he was arrested for illegal border crossing. He was later moved to the clinic in Tbilisi due to health issues.