Georgian Government Pledges Fair Elections Amid Opposition Concerns

In a recent interview with the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Archil Talakvadze, the Vice Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, underscored the government's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the forthcoming general elections slated for October. Highlighting the responsibility of the government in safeguarding the credibility of the electoral process, Talakvadze pledged that no citizen's vote would be discarded.

Opposition's Post-Election Focus Criticized

Talakvadze expressed concerns regarding the domestic opposition's approach to the upcoming elections. He suggested that they were investing more energy in preparing for the aftermath of the election rather than concentrating on the election day itself. He urged them to shift their focus towards engaging with the electorate, elucidating their policies, and introducing their leaders.

Government's Commitment to Fair Elections

The Vice Speaker emphasized that the government wouldn't tolerate any bypassing of the ballot box during the voting process. Highlighting the potential for a destructive strategy from the opposition, he reinforced the government's determination to conduct a transparent and fair electoral process.

Call for Policy-based Contest

Talakvadze stressed the need for a contest centered around policy proposals and leadership qualities. He expressed concern that the opposition's potentially destructive strategies might detract from this goal, again emphasizing the government's commitment to ensuring a fair and policy-driven electoral process.