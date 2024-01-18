A delegation from the ruling Georgian Dream party, guided by its Chair Irakli Kobakhidze, made a landmark visit to China, marking a significant turn in the diplomatic and economic relations between the two nations. The visit, a robust response to opposition claims of Georgia's weakening European integration, was aimed at reinforcing the deep-seated ties between Georgia and China.

In a whirlwind of high-profile meetings, the delegation engaged with top Chinese officials in both Shanghai and Beijing. Their visit to Shanghai included a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Shanghai Council, Chen Jing, and a tour of the Shanghai Development Exhibition Centre. Here, the Georgian delegates were exposed to the innovative economic development strategies that have propelled Shanghai to the forefront of global economic hubs.

High-Level Discussions

The delegation's trip to Beijing was marked by a series of rigorous, high-level discussions with Chinese ruling party leaders and government agency heads. Among those in attendance were Deputy Minister Sun Haiyan, Vice President Zhang Laiming of the State Council's Development Research Centre, Deputy Chair Xiao Jie of the National People's Congress, and Deputy Trade and Commerce Minister Ling Ji. The discussions presented a platform to explore existing relations and potential economic partnerships.

The Georgian delegation was a representative mix of Parliament officials, including First Deputy Chair of the Parliament Giorgi Volski, Deputy Chair Irakli Chikovani, and the Chairs of multiple parliamentary committees. In the face of opposition criticism, the delegation's visit symbolizes Georgia's resolve to fortify its international partnerships, particularly with China.