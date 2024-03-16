Georgian and Azerbaijani Prime Ministers Forge Strategic Partnership

In a significant step towards bolstering bilateral relations, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ali Asadov, in Baku. The meeting underscored the deep-rooted friendship and strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan, covering a broad spectrum of cooperation in economic, trade, and regional stability.

Strengthening Economic and Trade Relations

The discussions between Prime Ministers Kobakhidze and Asadov were comprehensive, focusing on enhancing trade and economic ties. Both leaders recognized the importance of the middle corridor for cargo transportation, highlighting its role in the broader context of regional connectivity and development. The upcoming intergovernmental economic commission meeting between the two countries was identified as a pivotal moment for furthering economic cooperation.

Commitment to Regional Stability and Peace

A pivotal theme of the meeting was the mutual commitment to establishing stability and peace in the South Caucasus region. Kobakhidze and Asadov emphasized the significance of constructive dialogue and cooperation in achieving these goals. The Georgian Prime Minister's assurance of his government's readiness to support peace and stability initiatives was a testament to the country's dedication to fostering a peaceful regional environment.

Future Collaborations and Visits

The meeting also set the stage for future diplomatic engagements, with Prime Minister Kobakhidze extending an official invitation to Ali Asadov to visit Georgia. This gesture is indicative of the ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and underscores the importance of high-level visits in reinforcing political and economic ties. The anticipation of Asadov's visit to Georgia signifies a forward momentum in the strategic partnership between the two nations.