Europe

Georgia Stands with Ukraine: Calls for Stronger Sanctions on Russia and Support

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Georgia Stands with Ukraine: Calls for Stronger Sanctions on Russia and Support

In the aftermath of a significant Russian missile attack on Ukrainian cities on January 2, 2024, the President of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, publicly declared her country’s solidarity with Ukraine. The attack, marking a continuation of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, targeted both civilians and critical infrastructure. Taking to Twitter, Zourabichvili expressed her support for Ukraine, noting the tragic timing of the attacks during what is traditionally a festive season. Her statement not only reflects Georgia’s stance alongside Ukraine but also condemns the persistent and unjust aggression carried out by Russia.

Georgia Advocates for Stronger Sanctions and Support for Ukraine

In a bid to counter Russia’s expanding strikes across the country, Zourabichvili has called for the imposition of tighter sanctions on Russia. She also advocated for providing Ukraine with longer-range weaponry. This call aligns with the repeated requests of Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urging the West to equip Ukraine with more powerful and longer-range weapons. Zelenskyy also expressed his appreciation to the UK for its substantial and comprehensive aid in strengthening Ukraine’s air defense.

Devastating Impact of the Russian Attack

The recent Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s two largest cities resulted in the death of five individuals and injured over a hundred. Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine’s military managed to shoot down 70 of nearly 100 Russian missiles, primarily over Kyiv. The northeastern city of Kharkiv was also ‘hit hard,’ according to Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces. With the aid of Patriot systems, the military was successful in intercepting 10 of Russia’s advanced Kinzhal missiles.

International Response to Russia’s Aggression

In response to the attack, the U.S. pledged nearly $3 billion in aid and weapons for Ukraine and other countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to retaliate following a deadly drone attack on a western Russian city. As countries worldwide grapple with the escalation of the conflict, Georgia’s support for Ukraine remains unwavering, a testament to the international community’s shared commitment to preventing further unjust aggression.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

