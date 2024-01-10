en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Georgia Reignites Push for Legal Sports Betting Amid Constitutional Amendment Discussions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
Georgia Reignites Push for Legal Sports Betting Amid Constitutional Amendment Discussions

In a turn of events, Georgia’s push for legal sports betting has resurfaced with the advancement of Senate Bill 172. The bill, heralding a potential change in the state’s gambling legislation, has successfully passed through the Senate Regulated Industries with an 8-4 vote, setting the stage for a heated debate in the full Senate.

Constitutional Amendment: The Key Hurdle

However, the journey to legalizing sports betting is far from straightforward. It requires a state constitutional amendment, demanding a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate, followed by a statewide referendum. The bill’s sponsor, Senator Bill Cowsert, has strongly advocated for an amendment, asserting that sports betting was not considered when the state lottery was approved in 1992.

Despite the drive for legalization, there’s palpable uncertainty about achieving the required supermajority. Some lawmakers perceive the amendment route as a complex ‘quagmire.’ Cowsert’s strategy involves proposing a new constitutional amendment exclusive to sports betting. In contrast, other senators are considering amendments that incorporate casinos and horse race betting.

Allocation of Proceeds: A Divisive Issue

The debate doesn’t end here. Another vital aspect under discussion is how the proceeds from sports betting should be dispensed. Some legislators favor allocating funds to prekindergarten and HOPE Scholarships. At the same time, others suggest a variety of beneficiaries, including needs-based college scholarships and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

A Complex Issue: Bi-partisan Support Needed

The issue is fraught with complexities, with some Republicans opposing sports betting on moral grounds and others expressing concerns about potential vote-buying through the strategic allocation of proceeds. These conflicting viewpoints underscore the need for bipartisan support for any bill to succeed.

This renewed push for legal sports betting in Georgia, initiated on the second day of the legislative session, is expected to spark a debate that will likely span the entire 40-day session. With Senate Bill 172 at the heart of the discussions, the future of gambling legislation in Georgia hangs in the balance.

0
Politics United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
11 seconds ago
eThekwini Metro Under Fire for Police-Led Motorcade for MK Party
Political tension is mounting in Durban as the eThekwini Metro faces scrutiny for its contentious decision to provide a police-led motorcade for the MK Party’s event. This incident, backed by former president Jacob Zuma, has sparked widespread controversy and raised questions about the impartiality of public resources in political activities. Controversial Endorsement by Zuma Jacob
eThekwini Metro Under Fire for Police-Led Motorcade for MK Party
Virginia General Assembly Kicks Off 2024 Session with Democratic Control
6 mins ago
Virginia General Assembly Kicks Off 2024 Session with Democratic Control
Secrecy Shrouding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Sparks Controversy
6 mins ago
Secrecy Shrouding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Sparks Controversy
Chinese Diplomatic Missions in Ecuador Suspend Operations Indefinitely
2 mins ago
Chinese Diplomatic Missions in Ecuador Suspend Operations Indefinitely
Retired Brigadier General Chris 'Mookie' Walker Declares Run for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District
2 mins ago
Retired Brigadier General Chris 'Mookie' Walker Declares Run for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District
Enforcement Directorate's Move in West Bengal: A Political Game-changer for 2024 Elections?
5 mins ago
Enforcement Directorate's Move in West Bengal: A Political Game-changer for 2024 Elections?
Latest Headlines
World News
eThekwini Metro Under Fire for Police-Led Motorcade for MK Party
11 seconds
eThekwini Metro Under Fire for Police-Led Motorcade for MK Party
Chinese Diplomatic Missions in Ecuador Suspend Operations Indefinitely
2 mins
Chinese Diplomatic Missions in Ecuador Suspend Operations Indefinitely
Retired Brigadier General Chris 'Mookie' Walker Declares Run for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District
2 mins
Retired Brigadier General Chris 'Mookie' Walker Declares Run for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District
Surge in Cesarean Deliveries in Puerto Rico: Unpacking the Underlying Causes
3 mins
Surge in Cesarean Deliveries in Puerto Rico: Unpacking the Underlying Causes
Anunoby’s Brilliance Propels Knicks to Fifth Straight Victory
3 mins
Anunoby’s Brilliance Propels Knicks to Fifth Straight Victory
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Chicago Blackhawks, Continue Eight-Game Winning Streak
4 mins
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Chicago Blackhawks, Continue Eight-Game Winning Streak
Virginia General Assembly Kicks Off 2024 Session with Democratic Control
6 mins
Virginia General Assembly Kicks Off 2024 Session with Democratic Control
Secrecy Shrouding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Sparks Controversy
6 mins
Secrecy Shrouding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Sparks Controversy
Clinton Library's Post Deleted Amid Backlash Over Epstein-Related Responses
6 mins
Clinton Library's Post Deleted Amid Backlash Over Epstein-Related Responses
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
31 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app