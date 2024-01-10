Georgia Reignites Push for Legal Sports Betting Amid Constitutional Amendment Discussions

In a turn of events, Georgia’s push for legal sports betting has resurfaced with the advancement of Senate Bill 172. The bill, heralding a potential change in the state’s gambling legislation, has successfully passed through the Senate Regulated Industries with an 8-4 vote, setting the stage for a heated debate in the full Senate.

Constitutional Amendment: The Key Hurdle

However, the journey to legalizing sports betting is far from straightforward. It requires a state constitutional amendment, demanding a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate, followed by a statewide referendum. The bill’s sponsor, Senator Bill Cowsert, has strongly advocated for an amendment, asserting that sports betting was not considered when the state lottery was approved in 1992.

Despite the drive for legalization, there’s palpable uncertainty about achieving the required supermajority. Some lawmakers perceive the amendment route as a complex ‘quagmire.’ Cowsert’s strategy involves proposing a new constitutional amendment exclusive to sports betting. In contrast, other senators are considering amendments that incorporate casinos and horse race betting.

Allocation of Proceeds: A Divisive Issue

The debate doesn’t end here. Another vital aspect under discussion is how the proceeds from sports betting should be dispensed. Some legislators favor allocating funds to prekindergarten and HOPE Scholarships. At the same time, others suggest a variety of beneficiaries, including needs-based college scholarships and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

A Complex Issue: Bi-partisan Support Needed

The issue is fraught with complexities, with some Republicans opposing sports betting on moral grounds and others expressing concerns about potential vote-buying through the strategic allocation of proceeds. These conflicting viewpoints underscore the need for bipartisan support for any bill to succeed.

This renewed push for legal sports betting in Georgia, initiated on the second day of the legislative session, is expected to spark a debate that will likely span the entire 40-day session. With Senate Bill 172 at the heart of the discussions, the future of gambling legislation in Georgia hangs in the balance.