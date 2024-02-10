Georgia Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze Embraces Legally Sound Election Law Changes

In a monumental shift, the Georgian Parliament has endorsed amendments to the procedure for electing professional members and the chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC). Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, announcing this landmark decision, underscored the ruling power's commitment to upholding legally sound laws and adhering to international practices.

A New Chapter in Georgian Democracy

The legislative amendment, proposed by the ruling majority, marks a significant departure from the current election quorum for CEC positions. Now, a candidate will require a 3/5 majority of votes to be elected, reflecting the government's dedication to democratic principles and transparency.

The new draft law introduces a three-stage voting process for the selection of the CEC chairman and members. The first ballot necessitates 90 votes for a candidate to be elected. If the required 90 votes are not obtained, subsequent elections can proceed with a minimum of 76 votes. A candidate can be elected with 76 votes twice. Once elected, the CEC chairman and members will serve a term of five years, ensuring stability and continuity in the electoral process.

Balancing Power and Democracy

"The changes we've made today are not just about following international norms," said Prime Minister Kobakhidze. "They're about ensuring that our democracy is robust, representative, and truly reflective of the Georgian people's will."

Indeed, the amendments come at a critical juncture in Georgia's political landscape. With mounting pressure to reform electoral processes, the government's decision to alter the CEC election procedure is a testament to its commitment to democratic values.

A Watchful Eye on the Future

As Georgia embarks on this new chapter, all eyes are on the implications of these changes. The international community, in particular, is watching closely to see how these reforms will impact the nation's democratic trajectory.