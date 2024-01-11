en English
Georgia Considers Boosting State Aid for School Transportation Costs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:08 pm EST
In a move that could bode well for the financial health of Georgia’s public schools, state assistance for transportation expenses is potentially on the rise. This possibility was discussed by House Speaker Jon Burns during a recent conversation with reporters. Currently, the state bears the burden of about 20% of the total transportation costs, leaving the schools to shoulder the remaining 80%, or approximately $877 million annually.

Details regarding this development are likely to be unveiled in Governor Brian Kemp’s impending State of the State address, according to Burns. The shift towards aiding schools in meeting their transportation expenses comes at a time when funds are increasingly stretched and the need for efficient, reliable school transport is greater than ever.

Boosting Literacy and Expanding Prekindergarten Programs

The potential increase in state assistance is not the only item on the agenda aimed at improving Georgia’s public education system. There is also a significant push towards enhancing literacy programs, a move that comes in the wake of the adoption of mandates rooted in the “science of reading” last year. Furthermore, Georgia’s prekindergarten program, which is funded by the Georgia Lottery, could also be in line for expansion thanks to available funds.

While these initiatives signal positive news for the public school sector, the proposed introduction of state-funded vouchers for private school tuition has sparked controversy. Senate Bill 233, which proposes such vouchers, narrowly missed passage last year but continues to be a contentious issue in the current legislative session. Public schools have voiced opposition to the voucher system, expressing concern that it could lead to a dip in state revenues, thus negatively impacting their funding. Despite this, Burns voiced his support for the measure, urging proponents to disseminate information and educate legislators on the issue.

Meanwhile, Georgia school districts, including Richmond County, are set to receive new buses funded by a federal grant worth nearly $60 million. This grant will facilitate the acquisition of 156 new electric and low-emission buses, with 25 earmarked for Richmond County Schools. This development underscores the ongoing efforts to modernize school transportation and align with eco-friendly practices.

BNN Correspondents



