Georgia Makes Significant Strides in Environmental Policy: An Insight

In a recent briefing, Georgia's Environment and Agriculture Minister nominee, Otar Shamugia, highlighted the strides Georgia has made in environmental policy since the signing of the Association Agreement with the European Union in 2014. Shamugia reported a strong alignment of Georgia's legislation with a significant number of the EU's environmental directives.

Progress in Environmental Policy Alignment

According to Shamugia, Georgia has successfully conformed its laws with 20 out of the 27 environmental directives from the EU agreement. The work is still in progress for the remaining directives, demonstrating a clear commitment towards ensuring a healthier and safer environment.

Biodiversity Enhancement and Protection

Georgia has taken steps to safeguard its biodiversity by designating numerous areas as protected territories. These protected areas now span approximately 13.1 percent of the country's territory. The proposed Guria National Park is currently under parliamentary scrutiny, and additional studies are scheduled for 2024 to potentially establish a protected area in Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti and expand the Racha National Park.

Boosting Ecotourism

The government has pledged substantial funds to develop ecotourism within the country. Over 1,200 km of hiking trails and recreational facilities are planned to be completed in 2024 across 15 protected areas. Additionally, ten new ecotourism sites are expected to be developed this year. These initiatives have led to a 19 percent increase in visitor numbers to Georgia's protected areas in 2023, reflecting the growing interest in Georgia's natural beauty.

Enactment of Key Environmental Laws

Shamugia also highlighted the enactment of essential environmental laws covering forest management, environmental liability, aquaculture, water resources, industrial emissions, and biological diversity. These laws represent significant forward steps in the country's environmental protection efforts.

In related news, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved Georgia's State Implementation Plan (SIP) revision for air quality control. The revision, effective from March 7, 2024, removes the 1971 annual and 24-hour ambient air quality primary standard for sulfur dioxide (SO2), which no longer applies in Georgia as of April 30, 2022. This change aligns Georgia's air quality standards with the Clean Air Act (CAA), further reinforcing the country's commitment to environmental protection.