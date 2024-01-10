Georgia Lawmakers Outline Policy Priorities for 2024

The annual Georgia Chamber of Commerce Eggs and Issues breakfast served as the stage for Georgia’s lawmakers to set forth their policy priorities for the year. At the event’s forefront, Governor Brian Kemp announced his focus on healthcare, suggesting considerable funding for the creation of a new dental college at Georgia Southern University and a medical school at the University of Georgia. The Governor also proposed an additional $1.8 billion in infrastructure funding, including $50 million for the amended 2024 budget and $6 million for the 2025 fiscal year, with details to be provided in his forthcoming State of the State address.

Bridging the Healthcare Gap

Speaker of the House Jon Burns shared the Governor’s emphasis on healthcare, advocating for the expansion of medical coverage and improvements to healthcare for ‘kitchen table’ issues. Burns seemed open to expanding healthcare coverage for low-income adults through Georgia’s Medicaid program and proposed an expansion of state troopers and prekindergarten classes. Together, Kemp and Burns outlined a vision for a future with improved healthcare access and quality for Georgians, solidifying healthcare as a top priority for the state.

Shaping the Future of Elections

In addition to healthcare, Burns also proposed a significant change to the state’s electoral process. Advocating for the Office of Elections to gain independence from the Secretary of State’s office, this proposal aims to ensure a transparent and independent election process.

A Change in Leadership

Meanwhile, in another significant development, State Representative Barry Fleming is set to leave the House to become a superior court judge in Columbia County. His departure signals a change in leadership at a critical juncture as lawmakers prepare for Governor Kemp’s State of the State address and Democrats gear up to present their response.

These policy proposals and leadership changes were delivered at the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues legislative preview event, setting the tone for policy and legislative priorities in the state. Indeed, these developments reveal a concerted effort by Georgia’s lawmakers to address critical issues in healthcare and election integrity, while also investing in the state’s infrastructure and education system. As Georgians anticipate Governor Kemp’s State of the State address, they can expect the Governor to provide concrete details on these policy priorities and more.