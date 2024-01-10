en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Georgia Lawmakers Outline Policy Priorities for 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:42 pm EST
Georgia Lawmakers Outline Policy Priorities for 2024

The annual Georgia Chamber of Commerce Eggs and Issues breakfast served as the stage for Georgia’s lawmakers to set forth their policy priorities for the year. At the event’s forefront, Governor Brian Kemp announced his focus on healthcare, suggesting considerable funding for the creation of a new dental college at Georgia Southern University and a medical school at the University of Georgia. The Governor also proposed an additional $1.8 billion in infrastructure funding, including $50 million for the amended 2024 budget and $6 million for the 2025 fiscal year, with details to be provided in his forthcoming State of the State address.

Bridging the Healthcare Gap

Speaker of the House Jon Burns shared the Governor’s emphasis on healthcare, advocating for the expansion of medical coverage and improvements to healthcare for ‘kitchen table’ issues. Burns seemed open to expanding healthcare coverage for low-income adults through Georgia’s Medicaid program and proposed an expansion of state troopers and prekindergarten classes. Together, Kemp and Burns outlined a vision for a future with improved healthcare access and quality for Georgians, solidifying healthcare as a top priority for the state.

Shaping the Future of Elections

In addition to healthcare, Burns also proposed a significant change to the state’s electoral process. Advocating for the Office of Elections to gain independence from the Secretary of State’s office, this proposal aims to ensure a transparent and independent election process.

A Change in Leadership

Meanwhile, in another significant development, State Representative Barry Fleming is set to leave the House to become a superior court judge in Columbia County. His departure signals a change in leadership at a critical juncture as lawmakers prepare for Governor Kemp’s State of the State address and Democrats gear up to present their response.

These policy proposals and leadership changes were delivered at the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues legislative preview event, setting the tone for policy and legislative priorities in the state. Indeed, these developments reveal a concerted effort by Georgia’s lawmakers to address critical issues in healthcare and election integrity, while also investing in the state’s infrastructure and education system. As Georgians anticipate Governor Kemp’s State of the State address, they can expect the Governor to provide concrete details on these policy priorities and more.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
13 seconds ago
Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine and Daughter Found Dead: A Mysterious Case Unfolds
In a chilling revelation, former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Olha Kolinko, and her daughter Yaroslava, were found dead in their apartments in Kyiv. Olha Kolinko, who twice served as Deputy Prosecutor General from 1993 to 2000 and 2003 to 2005, and led the committee on Combating Organized Crime and Corruption under President Leonid Kuchma
Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine and Daughter Found Dead: A Mysterious Case Unfolds
Pentagon to Host Media Engagement on New National Defense Industrial Strategy
2 mins ago
Pentagon to Host Media Engagement on New National Defense Industrial Strategy
The Divided State of US Political Parties: In Search of Majority Rule
3 mins ago
The Divided State of US Political Parties: In Search of Majority Rule
Evergreen Acres Dairy Accused of Wage Theft and Worker Exploitation
26 seconds ago
Evergreen Acres Dairy Accused of Wage Theft and Worker Exploitation
Chicago Man Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Facebook and Multiple Women
32 seconds ago
Chicago Man Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Facebook and Multiple Women
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
56 seconds ago
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
56 seconds
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
Pentagon to Host Media Engagement on New National Defense Industrial Strategy
2 mins
Pentagon to Host Media Engagement on New National Defense Industrial Strategy
Tennessee Titans Eye Raiders' Antonio Pierce for Head Coach Position
3 mins
Tennessee Titans Eye Raiders' Antonio Pierce for Head Coach Position
Acoramidis: A Promising New Treatment for Life-Threatening Heart Condition
3 mins
Acoramidis: A Promising New Treatment for Life-Threatening Heart Condition
Sun Protection: A Cautionary Tale from an Australian Music Festival
3 mins
Sun Protection: A Cautionary Tale from an Australian Music Festival
The Divided State of US Political Parties: In Search of Majority Rule
3 mins
The Divided State of US Political Parties: In Search of Majority Rule
Rudiger's Goal Secures Real Madrid's Spot in Spanish Super Cup Final
4 mins
Rudiger's Goal Secures Real Madrid's Spot in Spanish Super Cup Final
Nick Saban: A Legendary Career Comes to an End
4 mins
Nick Saban: A Legendary Career Comes to an End
End of an Era: Legendary College Football Coach Nick Saban Retires
4 mins
End of an Era: Legendary College Football Coach Nick Saban Retires
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
12 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app