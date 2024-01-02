en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Georgia Lawmakers Debate Inclusion of Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Georgia Lawmakers Debate Inclusion of Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law

In the Southern state of Georgia, the legislative arena is currently a hotbed of contention as lawmakers grapple with an intricate debate. The issue at hand? Carving out a path to protect Jewish individuals from antisemitism without infringing upon the crucial right to free speech. This discourse has been catapulted into the limelight by the recent Israel-Hamas conflict and an uptick in antisemitic flyer distributions in Atlanta.

Bill Proposes to Include Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law

A bill is in the works that aims to categorize antisemitism as a hate crime under Georgia’s existing hate crimes law. This law currently allows for escalated penalties for crimes motivated by the victim’s race, gender, sexual orientation, sex, national origin, religion, or disability. The proposed legislation would extend these provisions to include antisemitism, potentially influencing discrimination cases in colleges and government entities.

(Read Also: UGA Mentor Program Fosters Prolific Mentor-Mentee Relationship)

Defining Antisemitism: A Point of Contention

The lawmakers are finding it challenging to arrive at a consensus on the definition of antisemitism and how to suitably address criticisms of Israel without being labeled antisemitic. The bill puts forth the suggestion of adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism. This definition provides instances of how criticism of Israel could be interpreted as antisemitic.

However, this aspect has been a bone of contention, particularly among Democrats who are sensitive to the suffering of the Gaza Strip war victims while simultaneously condemning Hamas. State Rep. Esther Panitch, the lone Jewish legislator in Georgia, has underscored the importance of passing such legislation to take a strong stand against antisemitism.

(Read Also: Knightscope Secures Order for K1 Blue Light E-Phones to Enhance Safety at Georgia State University)

Implications of the Proposed Legislation

The bill is facing opposition from some Democrats and Muslim legislators who argue that it could lead to further criminalizing criticism of Israel’s human rights abuses. The fate of the bill is largely in the hands of the Republican majority in the General Assembly, and concerns are brewing about stifling freedom of speech, particularly on university campuses. A band of conservative Christian leaders has urged senators to press ahead with the antisemitism bill. They contend that the bill would not criminalize speech, but instead establish a framework for probing crimes fueled by hatred towards Jewish people.

Read More

0
Human Rights Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Call to Strip Sir Tony Blair of Knighthood Over Controversial Partnerships

By Salman Khan

Basketball Players Challenge Federation's Directive in Landmark Case

By Salman Khan

EFJ Reports 108 Journalists Imprisoned in Europe, Calls for Stronger Press Freedom

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Discrimination, Acceptance, and the Mental Health of Older MSM in East Asia: A Study

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Bangladesh's Digital Security Act: A Tool Against Journalists and Poli ...
@Bangladesh · 7 mins
Bangladesh's Digital Security Act: A Tool Against Journalists and Poli ...
heart comment 0
Poisoning or Custodial Death? Controversy Surrounds Accused Rapist’s Demise in Madhya Pradesh

By Rafia Tasleem

Poisoning or Custodial Death? Controversy Surrounds Accused Rapist's Demise in Madhya Pradesh
Shadow of Sorcery: Confronting Violence in Papua New Guinea

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Shadow of Sorcery: Confronting Violence in Papua New Guinea
Abortion: The Leading Cause of Death Worldwide in 2022

By Israel Ojoko

Abortion: The Leading Cause of Death Worldwide in 2022
Gondokoro Crisis: Chiefs Detained Amid Military Disarmament Operation

By Olalekan Adigun

Gondokoro Crisis: Chiefs Detained Amid Military Disarmament Operation
Latest Headlines
World News
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
14 seconds
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
28 seconds
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
28 seconds
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
1 min
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
2 mins
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
2 mins
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
2 mins
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
Call to Strip Sir Tony Blair of Knighthood Over Controversial Partnerships
2 mins
Call to Strip Sir Tony Blair of Knighthood Over Controversial Partnerships
CEVR's Innovative Vision Technologies Win Gold at Asia Exhibition
2 mins
CEVR's Innovative Vision Technologies Win Gold at Asia Exhibition
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
8 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
17 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app