Georgia Activist Sparks Controversy by Vandalizing Stalin Icon in Holy Trinity Saemba Cathedral

In a startling incident that has sent tremors through Georgia, activist Nata Peradze has come under the spotlight for her act of defiance against a controversial religious icon. As reported by Radio Liberty on January 9, Peradze vandalized an icon of Stalin being blessed by Saint Matrona of Moscow housed in the Holy Trinity Saemba Cathedral with blue paint. This act of rebellion, while seemingly simple, has stirred the hornet's nest, causing a significant backlash against her.

A Response Fueled by Outrage and Threats

Following Peradze's act of vandalism, she posted a video online that sparked a public outcry. Within a day, on January 10, a hostile crowd, primarily composed of members from the far-right Alt Info party, congregated outside her residence in Tbilisi. The crowd, filled with anger and indignation, vocalized their intent to execute justice, accusing the state and the legal system of inadequately addressing the incident.

State Intervention and the Intricacies of the Incident

However, the Georgian law enforcement intervened timely, preventing any violence towards Peradze. Nata Peradze confirmed her involvement in the paint-throwing incident to RFE/RL, and interestingly noted that she left the portion of the icon depicting Stalin untouched. This detail adds a layer of complexity to the incident, hinting at the nuanced stand of the activist towards Stalin and the religious iconography surrounding him.

Stalin, Icons, and the Resurgence of Controversy

The incident and the ensuing controversy are not isolated events but are deeply rooted in Georgia's societal fabric. The icon that Peradze vandalized has been a contentious issue, with many questioning its presence in the cathedral. Moreover, Peradze's actions were not arbitrary but were deeply influenced by her family's history and the resurgence of Stalin's popularity in Georgia. The incident, thus, not only reflects a personal act of rebellion but also brings to the forefront the simmering tensions in Georgia around Stalin's legacy.