Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Enacts House Bill 30 to Combat Antisemitism

Atlanta, Georgia witnessed a significant step in bolstering safety and inclusivity as Governor Brian P. Kemp, in the presence of First Lady Marty Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, Speaker Jon Burns, state officials, and community leaders, signed House Bill 30 into law at the State Capitol. This decision marks the state's consistent commitment to combat hate crimes, a journey that began nearly four years ago with the enactment of House Bill 426 following Ahmaud Arbery's murder.

Defining Antisemitism in Law

House Bill 30 serves as a legislative response to a rise in antisemitism, both globally and locally. The bill incorporates the definition of antisemitism provided by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, aiming to guide law enforcement and prosecutors in determining the motives behind antisemitic incidents. Its application is specific to scenarios where a Jewish person or institution becomes a target.

Support and Opposition

The bill won overwhelming support in both the Georgia House of Representatives and the Senate, leading to its enactment. However, it wasn't without opposition. Some concerns about potential infringement on First Amendment rights were raised, but the bill explicitly states that it does not infringe upon these rights.

Impact and Intent

This legal development arrives in the backdrop of recent terrorist attacks in Israel and local incidents targeting Jewish communities. It is seen as a demonstration of solidarity with Georgia's Jewish residents and a statement against hate. Governor Kemp stressed that hate has no place in Georgia and applauded the collective efforts leading to the bill's signing. The primary intent is to foster a safe and inclusive environment for all Georgians, irrespective of their religious affiliations.