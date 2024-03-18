In a bold assertion of national integrity, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia has issued a stern condemnation of the Russian Federation's presidential elections conducted within Georgia's occupied territories. This move by Russia, involving the illegal establishment of polling stations to engage the local populace massively, represents a blatant disregard for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Such actions contravene the bedrock principles of international law, including the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act, underscoring a grievous violation of established global norms.

Advertisment

International Law and Sovereign Integrity

The Georgian Foreign Ministry's statement highlights the illegality of conducting elections under the shadow of occupation, a status affirmed by international courts. This situation is exacerbated by the ongoing plight of those expelled from these territories due to ethnic cleansing, who remain unable to return home. By proceeding with these elections, Russia not only flaunts its disregard for Georgia's territorial sovereignty but also international legal standards that govern state relations and integrity.

Call for International Action

Advertisment

Georgia's appeal extends beyond its borders, urging the Russian Federation to cease its undermining actions and adhere to its international obligations, including the ceasefire agreement brokered by the European Union in August 2008. Furthermore, the Ministry implores the global community to recognize and react to Russia's illegal activities in the occupied regions. This plea for international solidarity is echoed in recent statements by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and President Salome Zurabishvili, both of whom decry Russia's actions and call for a unified response to uphold Georgia's sovereignty.

Broadening the Spectrum of Support

Amidst this geopolitical strife, the partnership between Georgia and NATO emerges as a beacon of hope. Discussions on deepening cooperation through various programs and initiatives signify the potential for a more robust international stance against Russia's transgressions. The collective condemnation and call for action underscore the urgency of supporting Ukraine and Georgia against Russian aggression, aiming to fortify the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity on the global stage.