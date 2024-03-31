Georgia Aims for Top 3 in Europe for Anti-Corruption Efforts: PM Irakli Kobakhidze

During a significant presentation of the annual report by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, set forth an ambitious vision for the nation's future in combating corruption. Highlighting Georgia's notable achievements in global anti-corruption rankings, Kobakhidze underscored the government's resolve to enhance these efforts, with the ultimate aim of placing Georgia among the top three least corrupt countries in Europe.

Georgia's Anti-Corruption Milestones

Georgia has made commendable strides in its battle against corruption, as evidenced by its impressive rankings on several international indices. The nation stands 13th globally in reducing bribery cases and boasts the top position worldwide in ensuring freedom from bribery in government contract procurements. These achievements have positioned Georgia favorably on the European stage, marking it as a leader in governmental honesty. Such accomplishments provide a solid foundation for Kobakhidze's optimistic outlook on Georgia's anti-corruption trajectory.

Strengthening the Anti-Corruption Bureau

Central to Georgia's anti-corruption strategy is the bolstering of the Anti-Corruption Bureau's capabilities. Over the past year, the Bureau has seen significant enhancements in its legal and institutional frameworks, enabling it to more effectively tackle corruption. The Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to support the Bureau, emphasizing ongoing legislative reforms aimed at further empowering this vital institution. These steps are critical to realizing Kobakhidze's vision of elevating Georgia's standing in Europe's anti-corruption rankings.

Looking Forward: An Ambitious Future

The commitment to fighting corruption is clear, with the Prime Minister personally affirming the government's support for the Anti-Corruption Bureau's endeavors. This dedication is not just about improving rankings but also about fostering a transparent, accountable governance structure that benefits all Georgians. As Georgia continues to implement these ambitious reforms, the international community watches closely, recognizing the potential for Georgia to set a new standard in anti-corruption efforts within Europe and beyond.