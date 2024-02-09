Georgetown University Students Demand Divestment from Companies Complicit in Israeli Military Actions

Georgetown University echoed with chants and determination on February 8 as over 100 students, faculty, and staff staged a walkout. Their unified demand? Divestment of the university's endowment from companies complicit in the Israeli military's actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

A Coalition Born Out of Concern

The divestment coalition, a collective of several student and faculty groups, marched to President John DeGioia's office to deliver their demands. The list includes a public call for a ceasefire, protection of free speech for Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), the creation of an inclusion working group, suspension of the Tel Aviv study abroad program, and divestment from corporations like Alphabet (Google) and Amazon, which are involved in Project Nimbus with the Israeli military.

This movement is part of a larger Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign, aimed at exerting non-violent pressure on Israel for its actions against Palestinians. The event took place against a grim backdrop of reported casualties: over 27,840 deaths and more than 67,317 injuries in Gaza since October 7, according to U.N. data, and over 360 Palestinians killed in the West Bank.

A History of Student Activism

This isn't the first time Georgetown students have rallied for divestment. Previous movements have targeted South African apartheid and fossil fuels. The current wave of activism aligns with this history, reflecting the students' commitment to social justice and human rights.

Speakers at the event drew parallels between the current calls for divestment from Israel and the University's divestment from apartheid in South Africa in 1983 and 1988. These comparisons underscore the depth of concern and resolve among the students.

The Path Forward

Although university officials were not present to receive the demands during the walkout, they have since confirmed the receipt and planned review of the community statement.

The coalition's efforts have sparked conversations and debates across campus, highlighting the complexity of the issue and the passion of those involved. As the university considers its response, the echoes of the walkout continue to resonate, a testament to the enduring power of student activism.

In the broader context of global politics and human rights, the events at Georgetown University serve as a reminder of the potential for change when individuals come together to demand accountability and justice. This walkout is not just about divestment; it's about standing up for what's right, even when it's difficult.

As the world watches and waits for the university's decision, the spirit of the walkout remains undimmed. The students' call for divestment is more than a demand; it's a plea for peace, justice, and equality, values that transcend borders and unite us all.