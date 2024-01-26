George Urban Sheds Light on the Collapse of the Soviet Union

George Urban, renowned analyst of political affairs, delivers an insightful exposition on the collapse of the Soviet Union. This monumental event in world history is attributed primarily to the inherent systemic flaws such as oppression, violence, institutionalized deceit, and widespread poverty.

The Soviet Model: A Failed Experiment

Urban draws upon the confessions of Boris Yeltsin and Mikhail Gorbachev on ABC television, acknowledging the failure of the Soviet model. The people of the Soviet empire, along with those in Central and Eastern Europe, despite enduring decades of despotic rule, bore an indomitable longing for freedom, truth, and morality. This irrepressible spirit eventually spurred the overthrow of the dictatorship.

Gorbachev: The Unwitting Catalyst

The analyst credits Mikhail Gorbachev, the last General Secretary of the Soviet Union, for unintentionally undermining the legitimacy of the Soviet system. This unwitting act of subversion set the stage for the empire's downfall. Urban takes his argument further by underscoring the influence of democratic capitalism on the Soviet Union's decline.

Pressure from Democratic Capitalism

He cites the strain imposed on the Soviet economy by American rearmament and President Reagan's Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI). The existence of prosperous capitalist nations served as a stark contrast, fostering a spirit of rebellion within the Soviet states. Urban also highlights the West's psychological support for nations under Communist rule through initiatives like Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty. These initiatives helped maintain national consciousness and resist the homogenizing influence of Marxism.

The Fragility of Democracy

While the expiry of the Soviet system is a cause for celebration, Urban imparts a cautionary note. He underscores the fragility of democracy and warns of potential tumult during the transition in the former Soviet Union. The risk of chaos, conflict, and even a return to hardline socialism looms large. A nationalist Russian superstate or a new socialist federation could arise from a future hardline coup, especially under dire economic conditions.