In an age where social media platforms are often the heartbeat of global discourse, a series of revealing videos have emerged, casting light on the intricate workings of Action for Democracy (AFD), a renowned NGO championing progressive values across Europe. These exclusive interviews feature AFD's key executives and directors, drawing the veil back on the organization's funding sources and their broader implications.

Unmasking AFD's Funding Sources

At the epicenter of these revelations sits Hungarian-American billionaire, George Soros, a name synonymous with the funding of activist groups worldwide. Despite AFD's previous denials of any association with Soros, these videos unequivocally establish him as the primary benefactor. Through a strategic use of 501(c)4 status, the connection has been veiled, thus far.

Established with the noble mission of empowering those combatting freedom, democracy, and exclusion, AFD has been instrumental in promoting free elections. However, the tapes suggest a deeper narrative. They indicate that AFD's activities extend beyond its stated objectives, potentially serving as a tool for the Democratic Party's interests by launching attacks on the GOP and propagating their ideology overseas.

Insights from Key Figures

Gen. Wesley K. Clark, in these tapes, openly acknowledges AFD's role in the Democratic Party's domestic political strategy while also referencing Soros's substantial funding of European initiatives. Julia Ager, part of Sapphire Strategies, brings to light funding intricacies tied to influencing Turkish-American voters. David Koranyi of AFD unveils the covert use of funding for business interests, masked under the banner of democratic values. Kati Marton, AFD's chairperson, and Eric Koch, a Democratic operative, both corroborate Soros's significant monetary contributions to AFD.

The revelations gleaned from these tapes challenge the transparency of Soros's funding. They suggest that his contributions have been utilized to sway governments in Eastern Europe and bolster the Democratic Party, prompting a reassessment of the motivations behind his philanthropy.