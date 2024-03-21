George Osborne Urges PM Sunak to Set Election Date, Quell Tory Leadership Rumors

Former Chancellor George Osborne has publicly advised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to announce the date of the next general election, a strategic move aimed at silencing speculation surrounding the Conservative Party's leadership. Osborne's remarks underscore the growing tension within the party, as Sunak faces increasing pressure from Tory MPs and potential leadership challengers. By setting a definitive election date, Sunak could assert control and focus the party's efforts on the impending electoral battle.
Osborne's Bold Proposal
Speaking on his Political Currency podcast, Osborne suggested that Sunak could eliminate ongoing speculation about an early election by simply announcing a set date. This move, according to Osborne, would not only put an end to the rumors of a potential leadership contest but also re-establish Sunak's authority over party affairs. Osborne's comments come amid hints from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt about a possible October election, further fueling speculation and uncertainty within the Conservative Party.
Rising Speculation and Political Pressure
The backdrop to Osborne's recommendation is a period of intense scrutiny for Sunak, with recent polls showing the Tories lagging behind the Labour Party. The speculation around the election date and Sunak's leadership has been compounded by public challenges from Labour leader Keir Starmer and remarks from Jo Johnson, Boris Johnson's brother, suggesting the Conservative Party is in dire straits. Amidst this political turmoil, Sunak has urged party unity, focusing on the country's economic recovery as a means to bolster the Conservatives' standing with the electorate.
The Path Forward for Sunak and the Tories
As Osborne and other political figures weigh in on the situation, Sunak finds himself at a critical juncture. The decision to set an election date could indeed be a decisive moment, potentially quelling internal dissent and refocusing the party's energies on the challenges ahead. However, with the Labour Party poised to capitalize on Conservative disarray, the stakes for Sunak and the Tories could not be higher. The coming weeks and months will reveal whether Sunak heeds Osborne's advice and, more importantly, whether it will be enough to unite the Conservative Party and present a formidable challenge to Labour.