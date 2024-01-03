en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

George Osborne: From the Exchequer to the Editor’s Desk

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
George Osborne: From the Exchequer to the Editor’s Desk

In the heart of British politics, a revolving door spins, enabling ministers and top officials to transition seamlessly into lucrative roles after their governmental tenure. This political phenomenon, often shrouded in controversy, has been demonstrated with remarkable frequency, with figures like Keir Starmer, Boris Johnson, and Philip Hammond all failing to consult the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) prior to embarking on new professional paths.

Osborne’s Political and Editorial Endeavour

One of the most notable figures in this trend is the former Chancellor, George Osborne. After losing his position as Chancellor when Theresa May ascended to the Prime Minister’s office, Osborne continued his political journey as the MP for Tatton. A departure from his political career soon followed, as he embraced a long-held passion for journalism, accepting the position of Editor at the London Evening Standard.

Critical Stance and Party Loyalty

During the snap election that followed, Osborne emerged as a critical voice against May’s campaign and the Conservative party’s election manifesto. His commentary, while sharp, did not sever his ties with the party. Despite the pointed criticism, he maintained an endorsement rooted in party loyalty, embodying the paradoxical nature of political allegiance.

Aftermath of the Snap Election

The election resulted in a hung parliament, a clear failure of May’s strategic move to bolster her majority. This outcome offered Osborne a platform to further criticize the Prime Minister amidst the Conservative party’s ensuing difficulties. His voice, once integral to the party’s policymaking, now reverberated from the sidelines, offering a unique perspective on the tumultuous landscape of British politics.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Busan Visit
On January 2, 2024, a shocking incident shook the South Korean political scene as Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, was stabbed in the neck in Busan. The 59-year-old politician was assaulted by a 67-year-old man who initially approached him under the guise of asking for an autograph. Assault Details and Lee’s Condition
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Busan Visit
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
9 mins ago
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
Former Minister K Therie Questions India's Shift Towards a Hindu State
9 mins ago
Former Minister K Therie Questions India's Shift Towards a Hindu State
Delhi Court Convicts Two in Infamous 2020 North-East Delhi Riots Case
4 mins ago
Delhi Court Convicts Two in Infamous 2020 North-East Delhi Riots Case
Belfast Man Denied Bail Over Christmas Burglary Incident
7 mins ago
Belfast Man Denied Bail Over Christmas Burglary Incident
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
8 mins ago
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
Latest Headlines
World News
Andretti Global's Off-Season Overhaul: New Livery and Driver on Board
19 seconds
Andretti Global's Off-Season Overhaul: New Livery and Driver on Board
Groundbreaking Study Suggests Gut Microbiota Changes After Bariatric Surgery Can Influence Metabolism
45 seconds
Groundbreaking Study Suggests Gut Microbiota Changes After Bariatric Surgery Can Influence Metabolism
The Oat Milk Trend: Nutritional Profile and Impact on Blood Sugar Levels
2 mins
The Oat Milk Trend: Nutritional Profile and Impact on Blood Sugar Levels
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Busan Visit
2 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Busan Visit
New Year, New Career: Nashville Experts Advise on Job Change
2 mins
New Year, New Career: Nashville Experts Advise on Job Change
Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Endorses Karst von Oiste for Navy Veterans
2 mins
Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Endorses Karst von Oiste for Navy Veterans
MLB Offseason Developments: Potential Deals, Strategy Insights, and Player Futures
2 mins
MLB Offseason Developments: Potential Deals, Strategy Insights, and Player Futures
Quarter Life Series: Guiding the Young Adult Through Life's Complexities
3 mins
Quarter Life Series: Guiding the Young Adult Through Life's Complexities
Warren County Steps Up Vaccination Efforts Amid Rising Respiratory Illnesses
3 mins
Warren County Steps Up Vaccination Efforts Amid Rising Respiratory Illnesses
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
37 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
39 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
48 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
49 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
57 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app