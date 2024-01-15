George Chisanga Challenges Baseless Robbery Charges Against PF Members

In a startling revelation, George Chisanga, a key figure in Zambia’s political landscape, claimed that the aggravated robbery charges levelled against certain citizens in a dispute with Victor Kapungwe and Nkonge Musubilwa, popularly known as Mr Ground and Chama Amelika, are unfounded. Chisanga deems these accusations as a thinly veiled strategy to punish members of the Patriotic Front (PF) by prolonging their detainment.

Challenging the Charges

The specifics of the incident leading to the quarrel or the rationale behind Chisanga’s assertions have not been disclosed. The narrative suggests that the information could be proprietary, hinting that a premium subscription could unlock further details. However, such data remains inaccessible in the current excerpt. The narrative also mentions ‘2024 X Corp.’, though it lacks context and appears unrelated to the main issue.

Questioning the Central Committee Meeting

The article delves into the unsuccessful Central Committee Meeting of Miles Sampa’s faction of the Patriotic Front, which saw a mere 11 attendees. The legitimacy of the meeting is being scrutinized, casting a shadow on its outcomes and future implications.

Critique on Zambia Police and Defense of Miles Sampa

The narrative also takes a critical stance on the Zambia Police, accusing them of charging suspects with exaggerated offenses such as aggravated robbery. The author suggests that the police could be weaponized to suppress political adversaries. Amidst this, the article defends Miles Sampa against criticism, labeling the commentator as biased against him.