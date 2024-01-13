en English
International Affairs

Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs

In a significant development on the global political stage, YouTube channel Geopolitics Live has released exclusive content on various international affairs, offering a fresh perspective on the current geopolitical climate. A highlight of the channel’s recent coverage includes a report on five countries that have declined to assist the United States in a strike against Yemen, including a NATO member country.

US Military Actions in the Middle East

Geopolitics Live delves into the narrative of U.S. military actions in the Middle East since the turn of the century. The channel offers an in-depth look at the US-led strikes in Yemen targeting Houthi rebels. Countries such as Italy, Spain, and France refused to participate in these strikes, highlighting the divisions in the West over how to deal with the Houthi threat. The channel also explores the potential for a wider conflict in the region, Saudi Arabia’s response, and the impact on global trade and energy shipments.

Rejection of US Yemen Strike

Geopolitics Live offers a comprehensive analysis of the international response to the US-led airstrikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The channel highlights the refusal of five countries, including a NATO member, to participate in the strikes and did not sign a statement justifying the attacks. The narrative of rejection extended to Israeli ministers and lawmakers, and the head of the Houthis Supreme Revolutionary Committee, Mohammed Ali al Houthi.

Insights into the Russian Presidential Election

Adding another layer to its global coverage, Geopolitics Live mentions a candidate for Russia’s 2024 presidential election who is openly a freemason. This detail, often considered secretive, suggests an unusual openness about affiliations that can influence international relations.

Geopolitics Live continues to provide viewers with in-depth geopolitical news and insights, encouraging viewers to subscribe to their channel for more comprehensive coverage of international affairs. The channel’s coverage is a testament to their commitment to providing a nuanced understanding of global politics and the dynamics shaping our world.

International Affairs Politics United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

