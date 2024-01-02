Geopolitical Risks in Taiwan: An Analysis of Claims, Counters, and Impending Elections

In a recent televised debate preceding the vice-presidential election in Taiwan slated for January 13th, Kuomintang (KMT) nominee, Jaw Shau-kong stirred up controversy. He alleged that global pop sensation, Taylor Swift, declined an invitation to perform at the Taipei Dome, attributing her refusal to ‘geopolitical risks.’ This statement was a thinly veiled critique of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) policies concerning the Taiwan Strait, highlighting the escalating regional tensions.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture Strikes Back

Rebutting Shau-kong’s claim, the Ministry of Culture of Taiwan cited the successful concerts in Kaohsiung by major international acts like Coldplay, Blackpink, and the Backstreet Boys. Upcoming performances by Super Junior and Ed Sheeran were also mentioned as evidence that the international entertainment industry does not perceive Taiwan as a high-risk region. The Ministry further urged the KMT-nominated candidates to support the organization of international events.

Addressing the Elephant in the Room: Geopolitical Risks

Despite the Ministry’s rebuttal, the concern regarding geopolitical risks in Taiwan is not baseless. This is highlighted by Warren Buffett’s recent sale of over $4 billion in TSMC shares due to such risks. However, foreign investment in Taiwan’s stock market remains robust, indicating that the geopolitical risks might not be as severe as they are made out to be.

China’s Stance and Economic Challenges

In related news, Chinese President Xi Jinping acknowledged the economic challenges facing his country. He promised to bolster economic recovery and ensure long-term development. The much-anticipated post-pandemic economic boom in China did not materialize in 2023. As tensions rise, Xi reiterated China’s position on Taiwan, vowing to claim it by force if necessary. Taiwan’s forthcoming election will shape the island’s response to Beijing’s actions.

The Impact on Taiwan’s Semiconductor Industry

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) plans to stimulate wage hikes in Japan by opening a new plant in Kikuyo, Kumamoto Prefecture. The Japanese government is extending financial aid to the chip industry with the aim of tripling domestic semiconductor and material sales by 2030. This move seeks to mitigate Japan’s heavy reliance on Taiwan for chip supply. TSMC’s generous compensation packages and higher starting salaries are expected to fuel competition for talent and wages nationwide, potentially triggering wage growth and labor market liquidity.

This development is interpreted as a response to geopolitical risks arising from the escalating tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan. It could serve as an alarm for manufacturers in Japan.

Implications of Taiwan’s Presidential Election

The imminent presidential election in Taiwan will significantly influence regional and global stability, especially concerning Taiwan-China relations. The primary contenders are William Lai Ching-te of the ruling DPP and Hou Yu-ih of the KMT. China has ramped up economic pressure on Taiwan and threatened further trade sanctions if the DPP continues to support independence. If Lai triumphs, Taiwan-China relations are likely to deteriorate even further. The ideal scenario would involve collaborating with Washington and Beijing to prevent escalation of tensions, while the worst-case scenario could push Taiwan further away from China’s sphere of influence.

