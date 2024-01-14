en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Geoffrey Cowan’s Democratic Experiment: The Unintended Consequences of the Modern Presidential Primary System

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
Geoffrey Cowan’s Democratic Experiment: The Unintended Consequences of the Modern Presidential Primary System

Geoffrey Cowan, a prominent liberal activist since the 1960s, holds a significant place in the annals of American political history. His contribution to the modern presidential primary system in the United States, initially intended as a democratization of the nomination process, has become the subject of intense scrutiny as its unintended effects reverberate through the political landscape.

The Reform Movement and its Aims

As a student at Yale Law School, Cowan was instrumental in propelling a reform movement aimed at dismantling the control of party bosses over the nomination process. The traditional ‘smoke-filled rooms’, a metaphor for the opaque and exclusive manner in which candidates were selected, were replaced by a more transparent system. This new structure gave the power of nomination to the candidates who garnered the most votes in state primaries and caucuses.

Unintended Consequences of the Reforms

However, the noble intent to make elections fairer and more open had its downside. Historians and political scientists suggest that these changes have inadvertently fueled political polarization and the rise of extreme candidates, such as Donald Trump, who would have remained on the fringes in the previous system. Trump, a case in point, secured the Republican nomination in 2016 with just under 45% of the GOP primary vote, reflecting a mere 6% of the overall American electorate due to the consistently low turnout in primaries.

Reflecting on the Legacy

Cowan, now in his 80s, is candid about the impact of the primary system on political extremism and voter disengagement. The current system, he concedes, has often led to a less representative method of selecting presidential candidates, with the nomination process being decided by a minority of the electorate. Despite the elections of Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, and Ronald Reagan – all positive outcomes of the primary system – the underlying issue of unrepresentative candidate selection persists.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Tragic Stabbing in Delhi's Meena Bazar: A Life Cut Short
A vicious incident rattled Central Delhi’s Meena Bazar in the early hours of Sunday when a 19-year-old man, Armaan, was fatally stabbed by three individuals. The crime, which occurred near Jama Masjid around 4:30 a.m., left the bustling marketplace in shock and mourning. A Brutal Crime in the Heart of Delhi Armaan, also referred to
Tragic Stabbing in Delhi's Meena Bazar: A Life Cut Short
Comoros Election: Democracy on Trial as President Vies for Another Term
7 mins ago
Comoros Election: Democracy on Trial as President Vies for Another Term
The High Heel Metaphor: A Look at Nikki Haley's Feminine Approach to Presidential Politics
7 mins ago
The High Heel Metaphor: A Look at Nikki Haley's Feminine Approach to Presidential Politics
Shadow of Corruption Looms over Liberia's Senate Pro Tempore Election
4 mins ago
Shadow of Corruption Looms over Liberia's Senate Pro Tempore Election
Idaho Residents Voice Concerns Over Political Actions and Social Policies
5 mins ago
Idaho Residents Voice Concerns Over Political Actions and Social Policies
China's Solemn Protest to US Statement on Taiwan's Elections: A Diplomatic Chess Game
5 mins ago
China's Solemn Protest to US Statement on Taiwan's Elections: A Diplomatic Chess Game
Latest Headlines
World News
Michael Strahan's Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis: An Insight into Celebrity Privacy
1 min
Michael Strahan's Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis: An Insight into Celebrity Privacy
2024 Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki Advances to Second Round, Leylah Fernandez and Barbora Krejcikova Triumph
4 mins
2024 Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki Advances to Second Round, Leylah Fernandez and Barbora Krejcikova Triumph
Shadow of Corruption Looms over Liberia's Senate Pro Tempore Election
5 mins
Shadow of Corruption Looms over Liberia's Senate Pro Tempore Election
Idaho Residents Voice Concerns Over Political Actions and Social Policies
5 mins
Idaho Residents Voice Concerns Over Political Actions and Social Policies
China's Solemn Protest to US Statement on Taiwan's Elections: A Diplomatic Chess Game
5 mins
China's Solemn Protest to US Statement on Taiwan's Elections: A Diplomatic Chess Game
Robert Griffin III Urges NFL to Postpone Chiefs-Dolphins Game Amid Extreme Cold
6 mins
Robert Griffin III Urges NFL to Postpone Chiefs-Dolphins Game Amid Extreme Cold
The High Heel Metaphor: A Look at Nikki Haley's Feminine Approach to Presidential Politics
7 mins
The High Heel Metaphor: A Look at Nikki Haley's Feminine Approach to Presidential Politics
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
9 mins
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
10 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app