Gentlemen's Club in Turmoil: The Garrick Club's Controversial Expulsion over Women's Admission

February 13, 2024 - The Garrick Club, one of London's most prestigious gentlemen's clubs, made headlines recently for its decision to expel a long-time member. The reason? Advocating for women's admission.

A Gentlemen's Club in Turmoil

Founded in 1831, the Garrick Club has been a bastion of exclusivity, boasting legendary actors, writers, and artists as members. The likes of Charles Dickens and Lord Olivier once graced its hallowed halls. However, the club's recent actions have sparked controversy and raised questions about its values.

Colin Brough, a member for over two decades, was expelled for his fervent advocacy of women's admission. His emails to fellow members, criticizing the management for ignoring the majority's desire to admit women, were deemed 'conduct unbecoming of a gentleman' by the club's chairman.

The Ungentlemanly Expulsion

In an ironic twist, Brough's accusations of 'ungentlemanly' behavior by the club's management led to his own expulsion. His emails, sent in anger and frustration, highlighted the growing discontent among members regarding the club's male-only membership rules.

Prominent members like Stephen Fry have expressed shame over the club's exclusion of women. The expulsion comes amid increasing pressure on the Garrick Club to modernize and align with societal norms.

A Turning Point for Tradition

This incident marks a critical juncture for the Garrick Club. As it grapples with its past and present, the future hangs in the balance. Will it remain steadfast in its traditions or evolve to reflect contemporary values?

The expulsion of Colin Brough serves as a stark reminder of the changing landscape of gender inclusion. It's not just about admitting women; it's about recognizing their rightful place in historically male-dominated spaces.

As the dust settles on this controversy, all eyes are on the Garrick Club. Its next move could redefine what it means to be a gentlemen's club in the 21st century.