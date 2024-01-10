en English
Politics

Generational Shift Challenges Code of Silence Among White House Staff

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST
Inside the hallowed halls of the White House, a generational shift is challenging the traditional code of silence. Younger staffers are breaking ranks, openly expressing disapproval of Middle East policies.

Sparked off by President Joe Biden’s persistent support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the aftermath of Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, these protean protests have taken the form of anonymous letters and public demonstrations.

Unprecedented Dissent

This public dissent is a phenomenon that was almost unheard of in the past. Junior staffers were expected to toe the line, either rallying behind the final decision or tendering their resignation if they found it morally unacceptable.

But the Trump era marked a shift in this dynamic, with unauthorized leaks painting a picture of an administration at odds with itself. This trend has seeped into the Biden administration, painting an image of an administration under siege from within.

