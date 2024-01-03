General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader

On January 3, 2024, the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank observed a general strike, announced by the Palestinian Authority in response to the killing of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri. The drone strike that killed al-Aruri occurred in Beirut on the preceding day, sending shockwaves throughout the Palestinian community.

Who Was Saleh al-Aruri?

A prominent figure in the Palestinian political landscape, Saleh al-Aruri was the deputy chief of Hamas’s political bureau, living in exile in Lebanon. The United States had labelled him a ‘global terrorist’ in 2015 and had put a $5 million bounty on any information leading to him. His death has caused significant grief and outrage among Palestinians, leading to widespread protests and the general strike in Ramallah.

Response to Al-Aruri’s Death

Israel, accused of the drone strike, has yet to officially state its position. However, Hezbollah and Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister have condemned the attack, with Hezbollah warning of retribution. The United Nations Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the situation, while Iran’s foreign minister also condemned the killing.

Aftermath of the Drone Strike

Following the drone strike, Israel has carried out more airstrikes in Gaza, leading to an escalation of tensions. Hezbollah’s retaliation with rockets across Israel’s northern border has put the Israeli army on high alert. Meanwhile, the Israeli offensive in Gaza has resulted in over 22,000 deaths, the majority being women and children, and massive displacement of residents.

The General Strike in Ramallah

The general strike observed in Ramallah saw the closure of businesses and services, along with transport disruptions. The strike served as a form of collective protest against Israel and was considered a significant escalation against Hamas’s leadership abroad. Saleh al-Aruri’s death has sparked calls for joint action and protest rallies against Israel, marking a critical point in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.