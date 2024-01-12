en English
Military

General Mark Milley’s Influence During January 6th Events: Allegations Surface

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:10 pm EST
General Mark Milley’s Influence During January 6th Events: Allegations Surface

Allegations concerning General Mark Milley’s influence during the January 6th events have come to light, raised by a former Guardsman currently serving in the Army Reserve. The individual alleges that Milley, in his position as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, exerted significant control over the military and its actions, particularly in respect to the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S. Capitol.

Alleged Control Over the National Guard

The informant claims that General Milley held greater control than President Donald Trump over the DC Guard’s operations on that fateful day. This assertion suggests that Milley and the Army leadership were largely responsible for the delay in the Guard’s response. This delay was in spite of an immediate request for assistance by Chief of U.S. Capitol Police Steven Sund, which was only approved hours later by the Acting Secretary of Defense.

Guard Response Despite Delay

Despite the delay in the approval, the National Guard was prepared and swift in their response once they received the green light. However, the informant expressed disillusionment with the military leadership, considering resignation due to a loss of faith in the system. This sentiment underscores the gravity of the allegations and the impact they could have on military morale.

Perception and Decision-Making

The source also referenced a meeting in which Army leaders, including Milley, stressed the importance of perception. They expressed their desire to avoid being seen as collaborating with Trump. This concern for perception, as suggested by the source, may have influenced their decision-making process, particularly when it came to the presence of military personnel during civil unrest.

Military Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

