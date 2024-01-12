en English
Politics

General Hodges Expresses Concern Over Potential Russian Aggression Towards Baltic States

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:55 am EST
General Hodges Expresses Concern Over Potential Russian Aggression Towards Baltic States

In a recent interview, General Ben Hodges, former commander of the US ground forces in Europe, shared his views on the escalating situation in Ukraine, painting a picture of potential future conflict steered by Russian aggression.

Hodges expressed grave concern over the possibility of Russia turning its sights on the Baltic states in a span of 3 to 8 years, contingent on various factors.

Despite Russia controlling only about 18% of Ukraine territory, Hodges viewed the current situation as dangerous, attributing the prolonged conflict to insufficient support from the US and Germany.

He opined that while Ukraine is not at immediate risk of being overrun, the hesitant commitment from the US and Germany to help Ukraine win is a major factor extending the duration of the conflict.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

