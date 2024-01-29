Gender Disparity Unveiled in Taiwan’s Corporate Sphere Amid a Rise in Female-Owned SMEs

In a recent revelation, the Executive Yuan of Taiwan has released a 2024 gender report that unearths a significant disparity between the number of female and male board members in companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and over-the-counter market.

An alarming 84.4 percent of total board members are males, leaving a scanty 15.6 percent representation for females. Despite marking a 3.5 percentage point increase from the previous year, this stark imbalance underscores the gender gap prevalent in Taiwan's corporate sphere.

An Unforeseen Rise in Female-owned SMEs

Amid the prevailing gender disparity, an intriguing aspect that the report brings to light is the robust presence of women in Taiwan's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The report showcases a remarkable 37.3 percent of SMEs being owned by women, registering a substantial growth of 27 percent from the previous year. The rise in female-owned businesses signals a transformative shift in the entrepreneurial landscape of Taiwan.

A Leap in Female Dominance in the Service Sector

The service sector of Taiwan has been a particular arena where female ownership has made a significant mark. Women are at the helm of nearly half of the businesses in specific industries like lodging, food and beverage, and education. This surge in female leadership, especially in service-oriented businesses, is indicative of the changing dynamics of the industry and the increasing influence of women in Taiwan's economy.

Government Representation: A Missed Target

On the governmental front, however, the story is different. The Executive Yuan had set a target of one-third representation for women in various government positions. Despite the strides made in the corporate and service sectors, this target remains unmet. Female ministers constitute only 21.9 percent, and female political appointees make up a mere 24.1 percent. Nevertheless, more than 50 percent of the members in the Examination Yuan and judges in the Judicial Yuan are female, with over 40 percent representation in the Control Yuan. The Constitutional Court, though, lags behind with female justices making up a paltry 26.7 percent in 2022.