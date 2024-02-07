Gender Discrimination and Ramabai Ambedkar's Legacy Discussed at 126th Birth Anniversary Event

On the 126th birth anniversary of Ramabai Ambedkar in Kalaburagi, social activist H.S. Anupama shed light on the prevailing gender discrimination and the enduring reality of patriarchy in our societies. The event was a poignant reminder of the struggles Ramabai faced, from child marriage to the heartbreaking loss of her children, while backing her husband, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, in his push for social reform.

Unfulfilled Goal of Gender Equality

Anupama stressed that despite widespread dialogues about social justice and equality, gender parity remains an elusive target. She pointed out that traditional roles like household chores are still largely assigned to women, with little recognition or reward for their efforts.

Remembering Ramabai's Legacy

The event commemorated Ramabai's life of sacrifice and hardship. Anupama vividly detailed how Ramabai managed the household on a meagre budget, thereby influencing Ambedkar's perspectives on social issues. The narrative of Ramabai's life was a testament to her resilience and strength, demonstrating the often-undervalued role of women in shaping society.

Acknowledging Activists' Contributions

The event, organized by various social organizations, also honoured activists R.K. Hudgi, Prabhuddha Hubli, Geetha Hosmani, Kotresh Kottur, and P. Nandakumar for their contributions. Their work, much like Ramabai's, serves as an inspiration for those seeking to combat gender discrimination and promote social equality.

As we remember Ramabai Ambedkar, the narrative of her life and her influence on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar continues to challenge and inspire us. Her story underscores the need for continued efforts towards achieving gender equality, and serves as a stark reminder of the strength and resilience of women in the face of adversity.