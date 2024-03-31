GCC Expatriates to Influence Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Visits, Votes, and Airfare Concerns

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, political figures from Kerala are engaging with the expatriate community in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, particularly the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to garner support. This move underscores the significant influence of expatriates on election outcomes in key constituencies.

Advertisment

Political Outreach and Expatriate Influence

Political candidates and their managers are making concerted efforts to connect with the Malayali diaspora in GCC countries. These efforts aim to secure both votes and financial backing, given the community's potential to swing election results in crucial constituencies. The Election Commission of India's latest data highlights around 88,000 registered expatriate voters from Kerala, yet many eligible voters remain unregistered, raising concerns about voter turnout among the diaspora.

Airfare Hikes and Voting Challenges

Advertisment

The steep airfares between the GCC countries and Kerala pose a significant barrier for many expatriates wishing to return home to vote, particularly around Eid-ul-Fitr, which falls just weeks before the elections. Additionally, the lack of arrangements for overseas voting at embassies or consulates has been a point of contention, contrasting with practices in countries like the Maldives. These issues, combined with concerns over rehabilitation opportunities and local development, are expected to influence expatriate voting behavior.

Impact on Election Outcomes

The Malayali diaspora's issues, including airfare costs and voting logistics, are poised to impact the election results significantly. Political parties recognize the importance of the expatriate vote and are actively seeking to address these concerns, reflecting the broader role of non-resident Keralites in shaping political outcomes in the state. As the elections approach, the engagement of expatriates and their influence on family and community members back home will be critical factors in determining the electoral landscape in Kerala.