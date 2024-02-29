GCC Condemns Israeli Aggression in Gaza, Calls for International Accountability

At the 55th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, led by Qatar's representative, Dr. Hind bint Abdulrahman Al Muftah, delivered a vehement statement against the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip. Labeling the situation as reaching an "unprecedented degree of deterioration," the GCC underscored the urgent need for global intervention and justice for the Palestinian people.

Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis

The GCC's statement highlighted the devastating impact of the Israeli forces' indiscriminate and disproportionate bombing in Gaza. Citing the High Commissioner's report, which documents the tragic human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories until October 31, 2023, the GCC countries pointed to the escalation as a new chapter in the systematic violations faced by the Palestinian people. With thousands dead, schools and hospitals destroyed, and a significant portion of the population displaced, Gaza's dire circumstances have drawn international concern yet uneven response.

International Response and Double Standards

The statement from the GCC countries also criticized the global community's lukewarm reaction to the crisis, highlighting a disparity that undermines the credibility of international human rights commitments. The GCC lamented the observed inaction and indifference, which starkly contrasts with the declared values of many states and international organizations. This discrepancy, according to the GCC, reveals the politicization and double standards prevalent in handling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Call for Justice and Peaceful Resolution

The GCC reiterated their call to the international community to hold the perpetrators accountable and to address the root causes of the conflict through a credible political peace process. Emphasizing the need for immediate measures to support the oppressed Palestinian people, the GCC countries advocate for a solution based on the Arab Peace Initiative and international resolutions, envisioning an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. The statement concludes with an urgent appeal for global actors to fulfill their commitments to human rights and to work towards ending the suffering of the Palestinian people.

As the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, the GCC's call to action serves as a crucial reminder of the international community's responsibility to uphold justice and human rights. The unfolding humanitarian crisis and the ongoing violence underscore the imperative for a concerted and immediate response to bring about a lasting resolution to the conflict.