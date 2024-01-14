Gbajabiamila’s Legacy: A Beacon of Development in Surulere

As a resident of Surulere since 1966, I’ve witnessed the ebb and flow of political tides, and I’ve seen leaders come and go. But few have left as indelible a mark on our community as Hakeem Olufemi Gbajabiamila. His recent appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has opened a new chapter in his political journey, but his influence in Surulere Constituency 1, which he represented in the Nigerian National Assembly, will remain etched in our collective memory.

A Legacy Rooted in Family

It’s impossible to discuss Gbajabiamila’s impact without acknowledging the influence of his family. His mother, Alhaja Lateefa Olufunke Gbajabiamila, was the first female Chairman of the Surulere Local Council. She left a legacy of service, which her son carried forward with aplomb. His dedication to the well-being of people within and outside his constituency was evident in the numerous development projects he initiated.

Transforming Education and Healthcare

Education and healthcare, two sectors that are fundamental to societal progress, were a significant focus for Gbajabiamila. He made generous donations to educational institutions such as the Lagos State University of Science and Technology and the University of Lagos. He didn’t stop at financial contributions; he audaciously installed wireless internet services in these institutions, a move that drastically improved the quality of education and research.

In healthcare, he achieved another milestone by constructing a general hospital on Iyun Road. This facility has been a beacon of hope for many residents who previously had limited access to quality healthcare services.

Boosting Security and Youth Development

His strides weren’t limited to healthcare and education. Gbajabiamila’s tenure saw a significant boost in security, thanks to his initiative to rebuild a police station. In addition, he championed youth development, constructing a mini-stadium that has since become a hub for local sports activities.

As we look to the future, I hope that other representatives will follow Gbajabiamila’s example. His work stands as a testament to what can be achieved when leaders prioritize the needs of their constituents. With such dedication and commitment, we could see nationwide improvements in healthcare, security, and development. As Gbajabiamila embarks on his new role, we offer our prayers and gratitude for his service to our community.