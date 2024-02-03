Gbajabiamila, COS to President Tinubu, Addresses Media After Casting Vote in Lagos By-Election

History is in the making today in Lagos State, Nigeria, as a pivotal by-election is conducted in the Surulere Federal Constituency I. The move comes as a result of the resignation of the former holder, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was appointed as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu following his election victory.

As the voting process commenced, Gbajabiamila addressed the press after casting his vote at Surulere, his words echoing in the hearts of his constituents. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Adhoc officials have been engaging in voter education at Ward 08 PU 017 on alhaji Masha road, where an estimated 1,135 voters are anticipated to participate.

Ensuring a Smooth Election

Preparations for this by-election have been thorough, with officials of the INEC delivering sensitive materials on the preceding Thursday. The Lagos State Police Command clarified that the restriction on vehicular movement for the by-election would specifically apply to only the Surulere area of the state, ensuring a peaceful and coordinated exercise.

This by-election is not just significant for the Surulere Federal Constituency I, but also for the democratic process in Nigeria. As the seat in the House of Representatives became vacant following Gbajabiamila's resignation, it emphasized the need for a free, fair, and credible electoral exercise. This event showcases the democratic spirit of Nigeria and the dedication of its citizens to upholding a fair and transparent political process.

As the day draws to a close, the outcome of the Surulere Federal Constituency I by-election will set a precedent for future political events in the country. It aligns with the democratic values of Nigeria and showcases the determination of its citizens to sustain a free and fair political landscape.