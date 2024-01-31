Gbajabiamila Calls for DSS Investigation Into False Allegations

The Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has formally requested an investigation from the Department of Security Services (DSS) into what he describes as false allegations and a sustained campaign of calumny against him. The letter, dated January 9, 2023, was addressed to the DSS Director General, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, detailing a series of unfounded allegations of corruption, malfeasance, and abuse of office that have been circulated about him on social media over the past six months.

Emphasizing the increasingly aggressive nature of these allegations, Gbajabiamila expressed concern that if left unaddressed, they could be perceived as truth. He highlighted his two decades of public service, including his tenure as Speaker of the House of Representatives, where he managed the national budget without any blemish.

Gbajabiamila stated that his role as Chief of Staff necessitates a response to these attacks, urging the DSS to uncover the identities of those behind these false accusations and hold them accountable.

The Allegations and their Impact

The allegations, largely circulated on social media, accuse Gbajabiamila of corruption, malfeasance, and abuse of office. The nature of these allegations has been increasingly aggressive, creating a negative perception that, if left unchecked, might be taken as fact. This is a concern for Gbajabiamila, who in his letter, stressed the potential damage to his reputation and the broader implications for the government.

In his letter, Gbajabiamila also took the opportunity to highlight his unwavering commitment to public service, referencing his two-decade-long tenure in various governmental roles, including his stint as Speaker of the House of Representatives. During this time, he noted, he managed the national budget without any blemish.

Despite the false allegations, Gbajabiamila remains committed to his role as Chief of Staff, where he continues to serve the nation and President Tinubu.