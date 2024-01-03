GBA President Calls for Unity, Justice Reforms Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Elections

As Ghana gears up for an election year in 2024, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, the National President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), urges unity among the country’s citizens. In his New Year’s message, Boafo underscored the need to maintain national unity and exercise civic rights, irrespective of the ruling political party. He strongly cautioned against allowing politicians to manipulate divisions based on ethnicity, religion, or any other potentially divisive tactics for their political advantage.

GBA’s Commitment to Justice

Boafo reasserted the GBA’s dedication to collaborating with the judiciary and Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo in ensuring access to justice reforms and the smooth administration of justice in Ghana. This commitment is a testament to GBA’s ongoing efforts to uphold the rule of law and ensure fair and impartial justice for all Ghanaians.

GBA Elections and the Call for Decorum

The National President also advised GBA members to conduct their forthcoming elections with dignity and decorum, emphasising the need to preserve their moral authority. He urged GBA members, especially those in public service and politics, to always uphold high standards. Boafo reminded them of their role as stakeholders in Ghana’s future, highlighting the responsibility they carry in shaping the country’s destiny.

Empowering Women in Politics

In a separate development, the Member of Parliament for Pusiga, Laadi Ayii Ayamba, urged women in politics not to be discouraged by negative perceptions and to persist in the face of prejudice and discrimination. She underscored the importance of women’s representation in decision-making roles and called for them to work earnestly without expectations. Ayamba also encouraged women to vote for female candidates in the 2024 elections, to enhance their representation in parliament and ensure their party’s victory.