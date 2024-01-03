en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

GBA President Calls for Unity, Justice Reforms Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Elections

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
GBA President Calls for Unity, Justice Reforms Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Elections

As Ghana gears up for an election year in 2024, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, the National President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), urges unity among the country’s citizens. In his New Year’s message, Boafo underscored the need to maintain national unity and exercise civic rights, irrespective of the ruling political party. He strongly cautioned against allowing politicians to manipulate divisions based on ethnicity, religion, or any other potentially divisive tactics for their political advantage.

GBA’s Commitment to Justice

Boafo reasserted the GBA’s dedication to collaborating with the judiciary and Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo in ensuring access to justice reforms and the smooth administration of justice in Ghana. This commitment is a testament to GBA’s ongoing efforts to uphold the rule of law and ensure fair and impartial justice for all Ghanaians.

GBA Elections and the Call for Decorum

The National President also advised GBA members to conduct their forthcoming elections with dignity and decorum, emphasising the need to preserve their moral authority. He urged GBA members, especially those in public service and politics, to always uphold high standards. Boafo reminded them of their role as stakeholders in Ghana’s future, highlighting the responsibility they carry in shaping the country’s destiny.

Empowering Women in Politics

In a separate development, the Member of Parliament for Pusiga, Laadi Ayii Ayamba, urged women in politics not to be discouraged by negative perceptions and to persist in the face of prejudice and discrimination. She underscored the importance of women’s representation in decision-making roles and called for them to work earnestly without expectations. Ayamba also encouraged women to vote for female candidates in the 2024 elections, to enhance their representation in parliament and ensure their party’s victory.

0
Elections Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tejashwi Yadav Comments on CAA Implementation Ahead of 2024 Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

Neutrality in Focus: Police and Armed Forces Ensure Fair Indonesian Elections

By BNN Correspondents

Digvijaya Singh Voices Concerns Over EVMs and Warns of Democracy's Demise

By Rafia Tasleem

Speculation Mounts Over Nigel Farage's Return to Frontline Politics

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nikki Haley's Quiet Congressional Support and Stand on Ukraine ...
@Elections · 11 mins
Nikki Haley's Quiet Congressional Support and Stand on Ukraine ...
heart comment 0
South Africa Adds One More Public Holiday in 2024 for General Elections

By Israel Ojoko

South Africa Adds One More Public Holiday in 2024 for General Elections
Indonesia’s Upcoming Elections: Emphasis on Neutrality and Accountability

By BNN Correspondents

Indonesia's Upcoming Elections: Emphasis on Neutrality and Accountability
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Surprising Candidate Selection Ahead of Assembly Elections

By Dil Bar Irshad

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's Surprising Candidate Selection Ahead of Assembly Elections
Czech Republic Considers Postal Voting for Expatriate Citizens: A Step Towards EU Norm

By BNN Correspondents

Czech Republic Considers Postal Voting for Expatriate Citizens: A Step Towards EU Norm
Latest Headlines
World News
Unauthorized Veterinary CBD Oil Seized in GB, Highlighting Strict Regulations
30 seconds
Unauthorized Veterinary CBD Oil Seized in GB, Highlighting Strict Regulations
Smart Wearable Drug Delivery Device: A Leap in Personalized Healthcare
39 seconds
Smart Wearable Drug Delivery Device: A Leap in Personalized Healthcare
AIOU Vice Chancellor Highlights Importance of Sports at Annual Cricket Tournament
1 min
AIOU Vice Chancellor Highlights Importance of Sports at Annual Cricket Tournament
Harpic and News18 Network Promote Hygiene with New Awareness Film
1 min
Harpic and News18 Network Promote Hygiene with New Awareness Film
Annual Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup Fosters Community Spirit and Charity
1 min
Annual Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup Fosters Community Spirit and Charity
Roster Changes and Performance Inconsistency in the University of Virginia's Basketball Team
2 mins
Roster Changes and Performance Inconsistency in the University of Virginia's Basketball Team
Cherries' Lineup Challenge: Greenwood in Spotlight for Upcoming FA Cup Game
2 mins
Cherries' Lineup Challenge: Greenwood in Spotlight for Upcoming FA Cup Game
Awami League Candidate Surrenders to Court Amid Violation Allegations
2 mins
Awami League Candidate Surrenders to Court Amid Violation Allegations
ICEA LION King of the Course Golf Series Kicks Off 2024 Season at Machakos Golf Club
3 mins
ICEA LION King of the Course Golf Series Kicks Off 2024 Season at Machakos Golf Club
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app