Gazment Bardhi's Alliance with Sali Berisha: A Turning Point in Albanian Politics

In a surprising turn of events, Gazment Bardhi, the head of the Democratic Party Parliamentary Group and former ally of Lulzim Basha, has joined forces with his biggest political opponent, Sali Berisha. This move comes as a significant shift in Albanian politics, especially within the Democratic Party.

A Call to Unity

Bardhi, in a recent meeting at the Democratic Party headquarters, urged for an end to internal conflict and emphasized the need for unity to transform the current opposition into a future government. He called for massive participation in the upcoming protest on February 20, stressing the importance of union within the party to restore hope to the Albanians.

The Upcoming Protest

The protest, scheduled for February 20, will take place at 17:30 pm in the main Boulevard 'Deshmoret e Kombit', with the slogan 'Today or never'. Bardhi's return to the blue headquarters and participation in the meeting was seen as a unifying factor for the opposition, which had previously been divided into three parts.

The Strength of Unity

Despite differences within the opposition, Bardhi stressed the need to work together to transform the opposition into a future government. He expressed support for an independent justice system and confidence in the will of the Democrats.

Bardhi's call for participation in the protest comes amidst ongoing political tensions in Albania. His active mobilization of MPs and emphasis on unity within the Democrats reflect his belief in the strength of unity and the potential for change.