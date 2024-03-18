Gaza's Economy Sees Clans and Local Mafias Emerge as New Power Brokers Amid Conflict

In a significant shift in Gaza's socio-economic landscape, local clans and mafias are increasingly assuming roles as key economic agents, filling the void left by formal governance structures amidst ongoing conflict.

Advertisment

This development follows reports from January that Israel's security chiefs were considering the temporary administration of the Gaza Strip by local clans, a proposal that attracted global condemnation but is now witnessing gradual realization.

Emerging Power Dynamics in Gaza

As Gaza's traditional economic systems collapse under the strain of conflict, local clans, some with historical ties to Israel and Egypt, are leveraging their influence to establish a new order. These groups are not only involved in the protection racket, charging fees to NGOs and merchants for safeguarding goods, but are also implicated in the organized theft and resale of aid supplies.

Advertisment

The phenomenon has led to a bizarre scenario where victims of theft find themselves repurchasing their belongings from local flea markets. This shift underscores the clans' dual role in Gaza's evolving economic landscape, acting both as protectors and profiteers amid chaos.

The Role of International Aid and Israel's Influence

The reliance on these clans for the distribution and protection of international aid highlights the complexity of delivering humanitarian assistance in conflict zones. Despite Israel's claims of Hamas intercepting aid, it appears that NGOs are contracting powerful families for protection services against looting.

Advertisment

This arrangement, however, raises concerns about the further entrenchment of these clans in Gaza's socio-political fabric. Moreover, the involvement of a select few Palestinian businessmen, vetted by Israel, in bringing goods into Gaza points to a deeper manipulation of the crisis for economic and political gains. The selective allowance of commercial goods, often preceding humanitarian aid, exacerbates the situation, driving up prices and deepening the humanitarian crisis.

Implications for Gaza's Future

The rise of clans and local mafias as dominant economic forces in Gaza hints at a larger trend toward warlordism, facilitated in part by external actors, including Israel. This development not only complicates the delivery of aid and exacerbates the humanitarian crisis but also poses significant challenges for the future governance of Gaza.

As these groups consolidate power, the potential for internal strife increases, raising questions about the long-term stability and governance of the territory. The situation underscores the necessity for a multifaceted approach to resolving Gaza's crisis, one that goes beyond mere humanitarian aid to address the underlying political and economic dynamics.