en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Gaza Map Update Indicates Geopolitical Shifts amid Israeli Military Withdrawal

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
Gaza Map Update Indicates Geopolitical Shifts amid Israeli Military Withdrawal

An update to the map of Gaza, a Palestinian territory, has stirred interest across the globe. Changes to such maps can be a result of political adjustments, control shifts, infrastructural developments, or data corrections. Given Gaza’s geopolitical prominence, its cartographic representation often alters due to disputes, negotiations, or governance transitions.

Palestinian Support Demonstrations Cause Traffic Disruptions

A demonstration in support of Gaza led to a caravan of cars draped with Palestinian flags flooding the Belt Parkway and heading toward Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. The demonstration caused traffic disruptions at JFK and LaGuardia airports, leading to the Port Authority deploying safety and security measures. The organizers additionally called for supporters to head to LaGuardia Airport, causing traffic snarls on the Van Wyck Expressway.

Israeli Military Withdraws from Parts of Gaza

As part of a response plan to changing military needs and safeguarding the Israeli economy, Israel withdrew tanks from parts of Gaza City. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are expected to continue operations in Gaza, focusing on ‘mopping up’ Hamas militants. The scale of destruction in Gaza has caused a backlash against Israel and its supporters, highlighting political rifts. Israel’s economy has suffered, with 300,000 civilian workers, who were reservists activated for the Gaza conflict, missing from their civilian roles.

A Shift to More Targeted Operations

Amid mounting international pressure to scale back the offensive, the Israeli military is pulling thousands of troops out of the Gaza Strip. This move potentially paves the way for a lower intensity fighting phase against the Hamas militant group. Despite this, top officers have stated that the war against Hamas will continue for many months. The war has also led to internal political implications within Israel, with a Supreme Court decision striking down part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul.

The Israeli military announced a temporary withdrawal of several thousand troops from the Gaza Strip, signaling a shift to a more limited and targeted war against Hamas. This move is expected to significantly alleviate economic burdens on Israel and enable them to gather strength for upcoming activities. Israel’s defense minister has warned the public to expect a long military campaign, indicating that the war is far from over.

0
International Relations Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Colombian President Calls for Concert to Protest Israeli 'Genocide'

By BNN Correspondents

The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

BRICS Welcomes Five New Members: A Major Leap in its Global Influence

By Wojciech Zylm

Oil Prices Surge as Iran Sends Warship to the Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference ...
@International Relations · 3 mins
Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference ...
heart comment 0
Uganda Fights Skepticism, Hosts 2024 CSPOC to Highlight Peace and Stability

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda Fights Skepticism, Hosts 2024 CSPOC to Highlight Peace and Stability
Iran’s Security Chief Meets Houthi Negotiator Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Iran's Security Chief Meets Houthi Negotiator Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Uganda Fights Skepticism, Hosts 2024 CSPOC to Highlight Peace and Stability

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda Fights Skepticism, Hosts 2024 CSPOC to Highlight Peace and Stability
Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
1 min
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
1 min
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
1 min
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
1 min
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 min
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
1 min
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
1 min
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
2 mins
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
Sports Megastar's Big Announcement Shakes Up Scene: Snoop Dogg's Olympic Role, Cena's Cars, and More
2 mins
Sports Megastar's Big Announcement Shakes Up Scene: Snoop Dogg's Olympic Role, Cena's Cars, and More
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 min
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
25 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
1 hour
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app