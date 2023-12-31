en English
Human Rights

Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:30 am EST
Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict

As the world ushers in 2024, the people of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip face a bleak dawn. Displaced by 12 weeks of relentless Israeli strikes, their hopes for relief are fading. The Israeli military campaign, triggered by Palestinian Hamas fighters crossing the border on October 7, has killed over 1,200 people and left the region in ruins. The Gaza Strip, under Hamas control, reports a staggering 21,800 fatalities. Nearly all Gazans have been forced from their homes, their lives now marked by hunger, disease, and destitution.

Surviving amid Devastation

With their homes obliterated, displaced families shelter in makeshift tents of crude plastic sheeting, clutching on to minimal possessions like blankets and cooking utensils. U.N.-run schools designated as shelters are overwhelmed, unable to accommodate the flood of survivors. The prospects for a political resolution to the 75-year conflict for Palestinian self-determination seem more distant than ever.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The current living conditions in southern Gaza have worsened due to the Israeli ground offensive. Cramped living spaces, skyrocketing food prices, and inadequate sanitation have been exacerbated by severe restrictions on essential supplies entering the strip. Aid trucks entering Gaza are swarmed by desperate civilians, underscoring the deteriorating humanitarian situation. The United Nations warns that the aid reaching southern Gaza is insufficient, with the youngest children facing serious malnutrition risks. Reports indicate that all 2.2 million residents of Gaza are facing acute hunger, the highest level of food insecurity ever recorded by the IPC initiative.

Conflict Escalates, Hope Recedes

Israel’s ground and air offensive has led to over 21,800 Palestinian deaths and more than 55,000 injuries, as per the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the war will continue for many more months, despite international calls for a ceasefire. This conflict has sparked fears of a broader regional conflagration, with the U.S. military reporting the shooting and killing of several Iran-backed Houthi rebels attempting to attack a cargo ship in the Red Sea. Meanwhile, Egypt has proposed a ceasefire plan and prisoner exchange, but both Hamas and Islamic Jihad insist that no more hostages will be freed until Israel ends the offensive and withdraws from Gaza.

As 2023 draws to a close, individuals like 12-year-old Muna al-Sawaf express desperate hopes for normalcy, for the rebuilding of their homes, and an end to the conflict. But as the war drags on, these simple wishes remain trapped amid the ruins.

0
Human Rights Palestine Politics
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

